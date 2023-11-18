The loss against Michigan State captured the reality of Indiana football
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has had its fair share of hectic endings and Saturday against Michigan State was definitely one of them. It was a culmination of multiple reasons but the Hoosiers saw another Big Ten game slip away. Indiana had its chance and it looked like for a very brief second the Hoosiers were going to have some life, but just like much of this season and past seasons, Indiana saw its hope for a joyful ending quickly evaporate into thin air.
In theory, this game was favored in Indiana’s direction. Michigan State had a depleted roster with a multitude of injuries while still working things out with a young quarterback. Indiana was coming off a strong offensive performance against Illinois and everything was pointed in the Hoosiers' direction to win another game. Ultimately, that wasn't the case.
Indiana had fought their way back through the third quarter and looked like it was heading in the right direction. It wasn't a good football game by either side but Indiana had gained the lead in the third quarter after keeping the Spartans scoreless in those 15 minutes.
The fourth quarter started with both teams tied at 14 a piece but the team allowed the game to slip away. It was the decisions on the sideline and the lack of playmaking that cost them the game. An early field goal only gave the Spartans a three-point lead but then the Hoosiers' responded. Brendan Sorsby had come back, pulled one final magic trick out of his pocket, and got the Hoosiers into the end zone. Indiana needed to survive the final four minutes.
Eight plays later and a couple of tough penalties, Indiana gave up a touchdown in the final minute. The defense once again put Indiana in a tough position but this time there was barely any time left on the clock.
“Obviously our guys had a chance to go win the game defensively; didn't do it,” Head coach Tom Allen said. “Obviously when you try to play a certain way, you know, when you are with to sack the quarterback, there are certain rules that apply to that. So we want those to be enforced, but that obviously didn't happen today. At the same time that's reality. So guys didn't finish. It's frustrating, without a doubt. Got a lot of young guys out there playing hard, but defense didn't finish. Defense didn't finish.”
Indiana would have their chance with a field goal near the end to tie things up but Chris Freeman pushed it right. With all the chaos in the final minutes, Indiana let this one slip away. Another game with a similar outcome. There were no more bowl game hopes left for the Hoosiers but this one hurt in a different manner. Even when Indiana seems to have some life, it quickly disappears. That’s been the story all year. It’s been the story of the Hoosiers for the past couple of seasons, hopeful but with no reward.
Just last week, Indiana felt heartbreak in a similar fashion. Indiana has had chances but failed to capitalize. This week was just another example.
This game highlights the way that it has been for Allen and the Hoosiers these past couple of seasons. Even when the team has its ups, the other side of the coin hits hard once reality sets in. There wasn't much on the line for this game but even in defeat, the loss feels more crushing than ever. It’s been piling on now for quite some time but today it feels like everything imploded. The program is looking for its direction but continues to spiral, even when there isn't much on the line.
Indiana was the better team on the field. Michigan State was down and almost defeated but the Hoosiers failed to put it away. This game just highlights the downward spiral that has been Indiana these past few years. Winning isn't easy so someone has to be at the end of the other side.
There’s just one more week left for Indiana as they go up against their rivals in West Lafayette. It may be hard to remain hopeful about that game but Allen has his team's side. Even though this season is a hard one to get through, the team holds onto hope. A sense of hope that maybe, just maybe, gives Indiana a small heart beat moving forward.
“We're going to fight to the finish,” Allen said. “I promise you that.”
