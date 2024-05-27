There's an intriguing debate among Indiana basketball fans: Should the program focus more on recruiting Indiana kids, or simply go after the best players they can find? Everyone can mostly agree that winning is the bottom line. Those that want more homegrown talent would be completely fine if kids from all over the country were hanging banners while wearing the candy stripes in Bloomington. Clearly, some of the greatest Hoosiers of all time didn't come from the state. Others would enjoy a team full of Indiana talent that produced, even if it wasn't from the 5-star variety. When it comes to the internal recruiting focus, however, how much weight should be placed on going after kids in-state? I posed this question on our premium message board, and it sparked a great discussion. Here were some of the comments about the topic from the forum:





•SWMAN- "Back in BK’s day it was much more relevant. Not so today as it’s a completely different world. Get the best players that fit what you want to do regardless of where they hail from. If the entire team was from China and you won a national championship even though you passed on several 5 stars from Indiana, no one would care. You won period." •BLOOM- "Winning is the bottom line, but Indiana kids seem to win elsewhere, including Purdue. This isn't the University of Idaho. This is a state that produces talent, and locking down a large percentage of HM kids out of Indiana would make recruiting easier." •JBT ASSOC- "Having Indiana kids isn’t a big deal, but it can’t hurt. “IF” they are really good players (TJD, etc.), bring them on! It helps to heighten the interest in IU games from their hometown areas. Never a bad thing. Do not recruit Indiana kids for the sake of having Indiana kids - helps none at all if they aren’t contributors. Ideally, you’d like to have Indiana kids growing up IU fans, hoping for the opportunity to play for IU, e.g. Cody Zeller." •GOSHOE71- "Indiana is the best basketball state ( I think) and each year produces some high-level talent. IU should get one or two of the BEST instate players each year and branch out from there to the best nationally. I tend to like the Knight strategy of recruiting the 4 or 5 states around IU." •HOOKYIU1990- "Recruiting Indiana high schoolers just because they're from Indiana doesn't help the team win, but there have been plenty of times when other schools walked in and plucked kids who should have been at IU. Izzo has been doing it forever, and that's BS." •13THMAN- "If they can compete, yes. At the very minimum have a presence in the state. Last thing you want to do is alienate High School coaches." •JIM COYLE- "I think a more specific question would be how important is it to land the "elite" players from Indiana and not lose out to Purdue, Kansas, Mich St, etc?"

These are all great points from a knowledgeable fan base. And to Jim's point, I completely agree. Not all recruits carry the same weight. We are seeing a glimpse of that when you compare the 2024 recruits from the state to the 2025 class. We also haven't seen a lot of Purdue/Indiana recruiting battles for the same players over the years. Typically, each program zeroes in on certain targets, and they haven't overlapped as often as you might think. The approach can change from year to year based on the type of players available. We've been covering Indy Elite and Indy Heat AAU teams this spring, as there is a lot of deserved attention to players like Braylon Mullins, Trent Sisley, and Jalen Haralson. The Hoosiers are targeting a lot of other top talent in the 2025 class, but the importance of landing at least one Indiana kid next year has been heightened. There's a lot at stake for the program this coming season and beyond.

A lot of Indiana fans are excited about players that have "come home" this off-season. Transfer additions Luke Goode and Langdon Hatton are Indiana natives. They join Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal as "Indiana boys" on the current roster. Ideally, the Indiana basketball program finds a way to get back to their winning ways, while also targeting and landing some talent from the state. It would be the best scenario as they continue to navigate the waters between tradition and the new era of the sport. On paper, the Hoosiers look to be in great shape for next season. The recruiting trail will be just as exciting in the coming months, with Indiana kids at the center of the discussion.

