 TheHoosier - The Hoosier offense is desperate for a personnel change
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-17 10:26:53 -0500') }} football

The Hoosier offense is desperate for a personnel change

Keegan Nickoson • TheHoosier
Staff Writer

The Indiana football team room was silent as the media waited for Head Coach Tom Allen’s postgame comments. Everyone had an idea of what version of Coach Allen they were about to see.

Coach Allen walked in, stone-faced. He approached the podium and grabbed both sides with a white knuckle grip, staring in silence at the stat sheet for a few seconds.

“I’m really disappointed, and frustrated right now. I thought our kids played hard, and our defense played awesome. They did what we asked them to do,” stated a frustrated Tom Allen.

“Disappointed without question.”

{{ article.author_name }}