The Hoosier Insider: May 24
The newest edition of The Hoosier Insider is now live on our premium hoops board. Among the updates:
• Indiana is set to host a trio of top 2020 targets for official visits soon. A look at who's expected on campus next week.
• The latest with official visit plans for 2020 Indiana football targets and the shape of the class.
Click here to access this week's edition of The Hoosier Insider.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.