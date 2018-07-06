Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-06 11:32:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Hoosier Insider: July 6

2019 five-star point guard DJ Carton.
Ron Bailey/HoyaReport.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

The latest edition of The Hoosier Insider is now live on our premium hoops board. Among the updates:

• 2019 5-star point guard D.J. Carton has wrapped up Michigan and IU official visits. What's latest on his recruitment?

• An update on class of 2019 prospect rankings.

• Breaking down the order on our 2019 hot board.

----

{{ article.author_name }}