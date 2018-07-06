The Hoosier Insider: July 6
The latest edition of The Hoosier Insider is now live on our premium hoops board. Among the updates:
• 2019 5-star point guard D.J. Carton has wrapped up Michigan and IU official visits. What's latest on his recruitment?
• An update on class of 2019 prospect rankings.
• Breaking down the order on our 2019 hot board.
Click here to access this week's edition of The Hoosier Insider.
