The latest edition of The Hoosier Insider is now live on our premium hoops board. Among the updates:

• 2019 5-star point guard D.J. Carton has wrapped up Michigan and IU official visits. What's latest on his recruitment?

• An update on class of 2019 prospect rankings.

• Breaking down the order on our 2019 hot board.

Click here to access this week's edition of The Hoosier Insider.

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.