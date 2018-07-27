Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-27 11:25:54 -0500') }} football Edit

The Hoosier Insider: July 27

Jordan Wells & Stu Jackson
TheHoosier.com Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Tnrdj47wns0rtcj9uhmb
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

The latest edition of The Hoosier Insider is now live on our premium hoops board. Among the updates:

• A state of the union address regarding the 2019 class.

• News and notes from the final July evaluation period in Las Vegas.

• The latest on IU football from Big Ten Media Day.

Click here to access this week's edition of The Hoosier Insider.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}