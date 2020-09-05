TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 5th

The Hoosier Daily: September 5th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
It definitely hasn't been the greatest of nights for @DonavenMcculley He's 4-of-7 for 86 yards BUT has thrown for 2 TDs. Both touchdowns have gone to #iufb prospect @TheOmarCooper can't help but think of what this may look like if both joined #iufb in the future.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 5, 2020
This is how you get to have sports. Put protocols in place, follow them. They'll get past it and move on.#iubb https://t.co/05sJQmPksm— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) September 4, 2020
Four Indiana sports programs — including men’s basketball and men’s soccer — have workouts paused after cluster of positive COVID-19 tests this week. In all, there have been 63 positive tests within athletic department since June 8 #iubb— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) September 4, 2020
Donovan McCulley leads Lawrence North to 28-21 win over rival Lawrence Central, 107 yards passing 101 yards rushing 3 TDs (2 passing, 1 rushing) #iufb— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) September 5, 2020
As a player, former #iufb standout @Coach_Patt34 was gritty. His Lawrence Central team has definitely adopted that mindset as they find themselves tied 14-14 at the half with Lawrence North.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 5, 2020
Headlines
