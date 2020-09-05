 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 5th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-05 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 5th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

WATCH: OG Anunoby hits game-winner at buzzer against Celtics

2022 Florida WR talks relationship with Indiana

Hoosiers offer local 2022 CB

Scouting Report: Favour Aire

Four programs including IU men's basketball pause voluntary workouts

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU ATHLETICS TO PAUSE WORKOUTS FOR FOUR PROGRAMS, INCLUDING MEN’S BASKETBALL, SOCCER-- Hoosier Sports Report

'It was definitely a huge downer': IU swimmers and divers continue training for postponed Olympics-- Indiana Daily Student

Adjust and Thrive-- IU Athletics

IU halts workouts for four programs, including men's basketball-- The Herald Bulletin

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}