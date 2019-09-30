News More News
The Hoosier Daily: September 30

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

In-state2022 quarterback Brady Allen is a top target for the Hoosiers. Watch highlights from his game Friday on The Hoosier Daily.
Seen on The Hoosier

Under The Lights: In-state 2022 QB Brady Allen is top target for Indiana

PFF Review: Grading Indiana against Michigan State

CrimsonCast Ep. 619 - Michigan State recap

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

No. 25 Michigan State sneaks past IU football 40-31 -- Indiana Daily Student

College football bowl projections after Week 5 -- ESPN

SP+ rankings after Week 5: OU, Ohio State keep climbing -- ESPN

Column: Despite the loss, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic about IU football -- Crimson Quarry

{{ article.author_name }}