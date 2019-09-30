The Hoosier Daily: September 30
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Under The Lights: In-state 2022 QB Brady Allen is top target for Indiana
PFF Review: Grading Indiana against Michigan State
Tweets of the Day
Was able to make it out to see 2022 Fort Branch QB Brady Allen throw Friday night. He's a top #iufb target with several Big Ten schools giving him looks. Check out the highlights here. https://t.co/0QIaC1hb7A— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 30, 2019
Only way we’re going is up not staying stagnant not falling back but moving up and to ANYONE who can’t see it then I’d advise getting a pair of glasses... #LEO #GoHoosiers https://t.co/C6oFFuXOl5— David Baker🥇 (@db4hunnit) September 30, 2019
.@IndianaFootball CB Tiawan Mullen (@Mullen_7era) has been UNREAL as a true freshman:— Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) September 29, 2019
- 1 catch allowed on 12 targets
- 6 forced incompletions
- Top 5 in @PFF grade among ALL CBs pic.twitter.com/qo1k1CUknL
Have four minutes?— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) September 29, 2019
If so, here's all of @themikepenix's 20 straight @IndianaFootball completions. pic.twitter.com/2Ec1jNRdn6
Proud of this team!! Proud of what we're building and the way we're building. #LEO pic.twitter.com/RJM2xsUvwE— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) September 29, 2019
Both of ESPN’s experts have Indiana going bowling for the first time since 2016— Sir Steve-O (@stevewalkr2) September 29, 2019
Mark Schlabach: Quick Lane Bowl, Dec 26 in Detroit, MI
Kyle Bonagura: Taxslayer Gator Bowl, Jan 2 in Jacksonville, FL#iufbhttps://t.co/PMhBABp0MA
Headlines
No. 25 Michigan State sneaks past IU football 40-31 -- Indiana Daily Student
College football bowl projections after Week 5 -- ESPN
SP+ rankings after Week 5: OU, Ohio State keep climbing -- ESPN
Column: Despite the loss, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic about IU football -- Crimson Quarry
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.