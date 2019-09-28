The Hoosier Daily: September 28
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Hoosier Intel: Alante Brown includes Indiana in tentative top-three
Before The Snap: Indiana at No. 25 Michigan State
Tweets of the Day
📍Bloomington, Indiana. IU I’m here‼️‼️— Hassan Diarra (@hassan_diarra11) September 27, 2019
Meanwhile, Khristian Lander visits Louisville this weekend. Indiana is next. https://t.co/iaizLd7McM— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) September 27, 2019
The little bro @CoyCronk came out like a champ! Thank you to everyone who has supported him during this time! All of the thoughts and prayers are appreciated! #GoHoosiers— Hayes Cronk (@10HayesCronk10) September 27, 2019
Ever been to a Serbian tailgate? @grifgonzo has.— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) September 27, 2019
Getting you ready for Indiana's matchup with the Spartans, the latest #TailgateTalks is here.
Full video: https://t.co/AGeQtGpPOI #iufb pic.twitter.com/nT2rX7N96Q
Former Purdue player on Tom Allen:— Inside The Team (@InsideTheTeam_) September 27, 2019
“As a former Purdue player, I wanted to hate everything about IU, but I couldn’t hate Coach Allen. He seemed like a great coach, but was even a better man. Hope he stays around for a long time at IU.”#IU #B1G #CFB pic.twitter.com/hPFwnkQvOr
Here in Lincoln City at Heritage Hills High School, the home of Jay Cutler, to watch Gibson Southern and #iufb 2022 QB target Brady Allen. pic.twitter.com/c7JVZXwUZ3— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 27, 2019
VIDEO: 6A no. 5 @HHSSpartansFB moved to 6-0 with a 47-21 win at @FW_NorthSideFB. @JaylenH85677583 returned the opening kick 96 yards for NS, but @luke_goode21 threw for 358 yards and 3 TDs, @JaredPKistler had an 80 yard TD rec & @HardwickBraeden had 3 rush TDs for @Spartytweets pic.twitter.com/NHcX0PHNIm— Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) September 28, 2019
Headlines
Podcast: Locked on Spartans - Michigan State vs. Indiana preview -- Locked On Spartans
Michigan State Football: 5 players who must step up vs. Indiana in Week 5 -- Spartan Avenue
Hoosiers want to embrace the noise at MSU -- Hoosier Sports Report
Without Coy Cronk, Hoosier Opportunities Arise -- IU Athletics
Surprise -- Michael Ziemba Makes Most of Chance -- IU Athletics
Indiana Football Podcast: Previewing Michigan State with Mike Miller -- The Hoosier Network
Big Ten Power Rankings: Week Five -- Crimson Quarry
VIDEO: 3 things I want to see from Indiana this weekend at Michigan State -- Hoosier Maven
----
