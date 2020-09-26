TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 26th

The Hoosier Daily: September 26th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Yeah Schwarbs! @BinnysBev pic.twitter.com/OpuwqfSUyh— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 26, 2020
But as far as the Big Ten is concerned, the conference has said it wants to test all athletes on a daily basis with antigen tests. So it may be different for IU in that respect. #iubb— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 25, 2020
Folks, we are still in the first quarter and it's 49-0 Center Grove after a 1-yard td by #iufb recruit Tayven Jackson.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 25, 2020
#iufb target https://t.co/3wc0uaIkUy— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 25, 2020
The @UnitedCoaches organization has named #IUWS as a winner of the 2020 Team Academic Award!#GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/ZxgEWRJfIY— Indiana Women's Soccer (@IndianaWSOC) September 25, 2020
We are looking forward to the day we can do this again. Until then, keep putting out good tape and playing at a high level. Remember, you are what you put on film. #FilmDontLie https://t.co/OS3dWsSLoi— Coach_Lee_Wilbanks (@Lee_Wilbanks) September 25, 2020
VIDEO: @BDSaintsFB's Vinny Fiacable (@vinnyfiacable) scooped up a fumble and ran 76 yards for a TD as @BishopDwengerHS beat Concordia 38-12, earning the #IUFB recruit your @P_F_Jewelers Gem of the Night! @IndianaFootball @OLCoachHiller @The_Saintuary pic.twitter.com/GE2gPnk9kt— Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) September 26, 2020
Headlines
Shoutouts
Indiana Sports Beat has some new co-hosts joining Jim Coyle for the episodes during the week. Mondays will have Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette joining the show. Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will join the show on Tuesdays. Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays. Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Fridays will have former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) coming on the show to finish out the week.
----
