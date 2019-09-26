Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tom Allen said on his radio show that Coy Cronk will have surgery Friday. #iufb

Remember when Donavan Hale and Peyton Hendershot connected for a score against Ohio State? This was the last touchdown pass thrown by a position player before that one. #iufb https://t.co/Molz8WwbGJ

Indiana 2020 safety target Brian Balom has committed to Miami. #iufb https://t.co/SxvpJKccz3

Miller hopes Hoosiers are more mature, cohesive -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU basketball may go old school this season with two big men, Archie Miller says -- Indianapolis Star

OPINION: For IU to succeed, Green and Smith must outperform expectations -- Indiana Daily Student

MSU vs. Indiana: Three things to watch -- The Spartan Wire

Why Michigan State football is preparing for both Indiana QBs -- Detroit Free Press

College football teams to bet on with confidence in Week 5 -- Sporting News

Big Ten Power Rankings: Wisconsin Makes a Statement with Blowout Over Michigan --allmediany.com



