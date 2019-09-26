The Hoosier Daily: September 26
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Archie Miller hopes for "by-committee" concepts on offense in 2019
Media Day: Archie Miller addresses media on day two
Tiawan Mullen flashes potential to back up "complete player" label
At full health, Cam Jones’ athleticism is showing up for Indiana’s defense
Radio Show: Tom Allen previews Michigan State
Nick Westbrook named semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy
Tweets of the Day
Tom Allen said on his radio show that Coy Cronk will have surgery Friday. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 25, 2019
Remember when Donavan Hale and Peyton Hendershot connected for a score against Ohio State? This was the last touchdown pass thrown by a position player before that one. #iufb https://t.co/Molz8WwbGJ— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 26, 2019
🐻 #SicEm @BaylorMBB pic.twitter.com/uOHL73vNAF— Zach Loveday (@ZachLoveday99) September 26, 2019
Indiana 2020 safety target Brian Balom has committed to Miami. #iufb https://t.co/SxvpJKccz3— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 25, 2019
Headlines
Miller hopes Hoosiers are more mature, cohesive -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU basketball may go old school this season with two big men, Archie Miller says -- Indianapolis Star
OPINION: For IU to succeed, Green and Smith must outperform expectations -- Indiana Daily Student
MSU vs. Indiana: Three things to watch -- The Spartan Wire
Why Michigan State football is preparing for both Indiana QBs -- Detroit Free Press
College football teams to bet on with confidence in Week 5 -- Sporting News
Big Ten Power Rankings: Wisconsin Makes a Statement with Blowout Over Michigan --allmediany.com
----
