The Hoosier Daily: September 25

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana redshirt freshman forward Jerome Hunter has returned to basketball activities for Indiana before the 2019 season.
Seen on The Hoosier

Jerome Hunter resumes basketball activities, is eager to return

Media Day: Indiana players look ahead to 2019

Watch: Indiana players address media about upcoming season

Ten things to know about Michigan State

Indiana’s offensive line not yet set in stone following Cronk injury

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: IU basketball's big what-if, Jerome Hunter, is finally back on the court -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana seniors De'Ron Davis and Devonte Green get one last shot at glory -- Hoosier Maven

2019 Indiana Men’s Basketball Media Day: What We Learned from Day One -- The Hoosier Network

Which college coaches would you want for the next 10 years? We asked our experts -- The Athletic

