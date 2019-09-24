Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on The Hoosier

Tweets of the Day

Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me after speaking with my family & coach these are my final five schools...‼️👑🤞🏽🔥🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/6Wv2Svfjab — Andre Curbelo (@papicurbelo11) September 23, 2019

Mike Penix is, once again, a game-time decision. #iufb — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 23, 2019

Coy Cronk will have surgery this week and is out for the season. #iufb — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 23, 2019

Updated #iufb depth chart ahead of Michigan State. Caleb Jones at LT and DaVondre Love at RT. Mike Penix and Peyton Ramsey listed at QB. pic.twitter.com/4Vulsu2E9J — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 23, 2019

De'Ron Davis and Devonte Green will represent IU at Big Ten media day next week. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 23, 2019

The latest @ESPN_BillC SP+ projections are quite bullish on IU. Ranked #32 with the most likely record split between 7-5 and 8-4. Currently projected for a 95% chance at 6+ wins. #iufb pic.twitter.com/wpJMylVAQj — Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) September 23, 2019

Headlines