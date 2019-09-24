News More News
The Hoosier Daily: September 24

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on The Hoosier

Andre Curbelo includes Indiana in final-five schools list

Mike Penix remains game-time decision, expected to throw in practice

Standout 2022 target Kaden Saunders feels foundation with IU has been set

Media Monday Notes: Indiana staff previews No. 25 Michigan State

CrimsonCast ep. 617 – UConn recap

Watch: Tom Allen, Indiana staff preview Michigan State

Indiana Pros: Week Three

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Big Ten Announces List of 35 Men’s Basketball Standouts to Appear at Big Ten Basketball Media Day -- Big Ten Conference

Kansas men's basketball charged with multiple Level 1 allegations, including lack of institutional control -- Yahoo!

Kicking connection: How Logan Justus helped teach a high school student to kick -- Indiana Daily Student

IU's worst fear confirmed: Coy Cronk out for season with serious ankle injury -- Indianapolis Star

Cronk out for the year, Penix on the mend, and more -- Hoosier Sports Report

----

