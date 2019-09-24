The Hoosier Daily: September 24
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Andre Curbelo includes Indiana in final-five schools list
Mike Penix remains game-time decision, expected to throw in practice
Standout 2022 target Kaden Saunders feels foundation with IU has been set
Media Monday Notes: Indiana staff previews No. 25 Michigan State
CrimsonCast ep. 617 – UConn recap
Watch: Tom Allen, Indiana staff preview Michigan State
Tweets of the Day
Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me after speaking with my family & coach these are my final five schools...‼️👑🤞🏽🔥🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/6Wv2Svfjab— Andre Curbelo (@papicurbelo11) September 23, 2019
Mike Penix is, once again, a game-time decision. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 23, 2019
Coy Cronk will have surgery this week and is out for the season. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 23, 2019
Updated #iufb depth chart ahead of Michigan State. Caleb Jones at LT and DaVondre Love at RT. Mike Penix and Peyton Ramsey listed at QB. pic.twitter.com/4Vulsu2E9J— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 23, 2019
De'Ron Davis and Devonte Green will represent IU at Big Ten media day next week. #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 23, 2019
The latest @ESPN_BillC SP+ projections are quite bullish on IU. Ranked #32 with the most likely record split between 7-5 and 8-4. Currently projected for a 95% chance at 6+ wins. #iufb pic.twitter.com/wpJMylVAQj— Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) September 23, 2019
Headlines
Big Ten Announces List of 35 Men’s Basketball Standouts to Appear at Big Ten Basketball Media Day -- Big Ten Conference
Kansas men's basketball charged with multiple Level 1 allegations, including lack of institutional control -- Yahoo!
Kicking connection: How Logan Justus helped teach a high school student to kick -- Indiana Daily Student
IU's worst fear confirmed: Coy Cronk out for season with serious ankle injury -- Indianapolis Star
Cronk out for the year, Penix on the mend, and more -- Hoosier Sports Report
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.