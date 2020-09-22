TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 22nd

The Hoosier Daily: September 22nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared
WATCH: IU commit Josh Sales mid-season highlights
Tweets of the Day
🎉 Busy week for #iubb birthdays! pic.twitter.com/KkVomAeXOK— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 21, 2020
Let’s get it! ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/WPp8JB4MlE— Coach_Lee_Wilbanks (@Lee_Wilbanks) September 21, 2020
The news is in for Tevin Coleman, and it's not good. According to ESPN's @AdamSchefter the former #iufb standout will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 21, 2020
https://t.co/vv6iMGJUG1 @DeionSanders @ahart49 @catchit_pat— Jordyn Williams🎈 (@jordynwms2021) September 22, 2020
A pair of doubles tonight for @kschwarb12! pic.twitter.com/rwQt0DlACq— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 22, 2020
Headlines
IU basketball recruiting tales: Kirk Haston was never supposed to be a Hoosier-- Indy Star
Indy's college basketball bubble would need to mimic NBA's, IUPUI epidemiologist says-- Indy Star
Where are the wins? A closer look at IU’s schedule-- Crimson Quarry
OPINION: A clueless sports fan recreates Truist Park’s Burgerizza-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Softball Lil' Sis Program Begins Its Fourth Season-- IU Athletics
Shoutouts
Indiana Sports Beat has some new co-hosts joining Jim Coyle for the episodes during the week. Mondays will have Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette joining the show. Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will join the show on Tuesdays. Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays. Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Fridays will have former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) coming on the show to finish out the week.
