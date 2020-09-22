 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 22nd
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-22 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 22nd

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

WATCH: IU commit Josh Sales mid-season highlights

Tom Allen expects big things out of Michael Penix in 2020

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU basketball recruiting tales: Kirk Haston was never supposed to be a Hoosier-- Indy Star

Indy's college basketball bubble would need to mimic NBA's, IUPUI epidemiologist says-- Indy Star

Where are the wins? A closer look at IU’s schedule-- Crimson Quarry

OPINION: A clueless sports fan recreates Truist Park’s Burgerizza-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Softball Lil' Sis Program Begins Its Fourth Season-- IU Athletics

Shoutouts

Indiana Sports Beat has some new co-hosts joining Jim Coyle for the episodes during the week. Mondays will have Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette joining the show. Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will join the show on Tuesdays. Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays. Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Fridays will have former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) coming on the show to finish out the week.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}