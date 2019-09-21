News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-21 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 21

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Lawrence North 2021 quarterback and IU target presented major issues for Carmel's defense Friday night, but Indiana linebacker commit Ty Wise made it just difficult enough to squeak out an overtime win.
Lawrence North 2021 quarterback and IU target presented major issues for Carmel's defense Friday night, but Indiana linebacker commit Ty Wise made it just difficult enough to squeak out an overtime win.

Seen on The Hoosier

Hoosier Intel: Kaden Saunders to visit IU, DJ Stepney has 'amazing' visit

Before The Snap: Indiana vs. Connecticut

Under The Lights: Ty Wise comes up big in Carmel's overtime win

CrimsonCast, Ep. 616: Sort of a UConn preview, sort of not

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Back and Fighting: Peyton Ramsey Still Stands Tall -- IU Athletics

IU football's Harry Crider plays with Type 1 diabetes. Someday, he hopes to beat it. -- Indianapolis Star

5 Hoosiers who need bounce back games vs UConn -- Hoosier State of Mind

Allen, Wommack workin got boost IU defense -- Hoosier Sports Report

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}