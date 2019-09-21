The Hoosier Daily: September 21
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Hoosier Intel: Kaden Saunders to visit IU, DJ Stepney has 'amazing' visit
Before The Snap: Indiana vs. Connecticut
Under The Lights: Ty Wise comes up big in Carmel's overtime win
Tweets of the Day
So well deserved!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 21, 2019
Don Fischer presented with IU Bicentennial medal: https://t.co/3ex5DPZ47n pic.twitter.com/yGtoIlu7Af
Bright + early, #BTNTailgate is live from Bloomington.— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) September 20, 2019
⚪️ 10:15a – @Archie_Miller
🔴 10:35a – @HundredIU
⚪️ 10:44a – @CharlesKCrabb2
🔴 10:57a – Anthony Thompson
⚪️ 11:20a – @SwiMiller
Went by @CBCFootball as they prep to play rival DeSmet Fri on ESPNU-Got chance to talk to #Hoosiers OL verbal @brady_feeney -The Big Man is a dual threat-A 3yr Starter & was the lead in CBC’s production of @RockOfAges -During the game we’ll unveil Brady’s Top 5 Classic Rock Bands pic.twitter.com/e2uNvWd9A2— Craig Haubert (@CraigHaubert) September 19, 2019
The game program for this week features #IUFB's 2019 HOFers.@PDiPrimio: https://t.co/RRorTcnolx pic.twitter.com/U6dCZXkV0G— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 21, 2019
Before Indiana’s matchup against Ohio State, @grifgonzo hit the tailgate fields to ask IU football trivia.— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) September 20, 2019
Follow along with Grif on #TailgateTalks.
Full Video: https://t.co/Fp69GieVJ1… #iufb pic.twitter.com/vCMBeiaFqw
BTN Tailgate with some prime advertising space in Bloomington #iufb pic.twitter.com/PNLqlcKr9Y— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 20, 2019
Headlines
Back and Fighting: Peyton Ramsey Still Stands Tall -- IU Athletics
IU football's Harry Crider plays with Type 1 diabetes. Someday, he hopes to beat it. -- Indianapolis Star
5 Hoosiers who need bounce back games vs UConn -- Hoosier State of Mind
Allen, Wommack workin got boost IU defense -- Hoosier Sports Report
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.