 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 20th
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-20 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 20th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Big Ten unveils 2020 football schedule

IU schedule features tough start

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: Indiana's schedule not too favorable, but be glad it's here-- Indy Star

LATEST EDITION OF B1G FOOTBALL SCHEDULE RELEASED ON FOX-- Hoosier Sports Report

Analyzing IU’s revised 2020 football schedule-- The Herald Bulletin

IU football releases eight-game schedule-- Indiana Daily Student

Shoutouts

Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.

Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.

----

{{ article.author_name }}