TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 20th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Very tough schedule but Indiana still gets am opportunity for a breakout year. #iufb https://t.co/nWoSCIL2wL

Insider: Indiana's schedule not too favorable, but be glad it's here-- Indy Star

Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.

Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.