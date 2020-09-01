TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 1st

The Hoosier Daily: September 1st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared
Florida WR Camden Brown impressed with Hoosiers coaching staff
2022 Introduction: Rodney Rice
Tweets of the Day
Some B1G University Presidents are going to have some 'splaining to do... #iufb https://t.co/LOrzMXxDYy— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) August 31, 2020
Indiana extends an offer to 2022 four-star point guard Rodney Rice from DeMatha HS. #iubb https://t.co/qXigExRYWE— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 31, 2020
Former Hoosier Kyle Hornsby found his future right here in Bloomington - as a cardiac electrophysiologist.https://t.co/cJ6tqZNK1J— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 31, 2020
Mentioned in this story (and previously reported by the NYT): OSU's director of sports cardiology found about 15% of college athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 -- almost all experiencing mild or no symptoms -- were also found to have contracted myocarditis. #iufb https://t.co/M8ggwOMEJY— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 31, 2020
Indiana extends an offer to SG Masai Troutman. The Class of 2022 guard attends St. Andrew’s Episcopal in Fredrick, MD. Another Kenya Hunter connection from his deep ties to the talent rich DMV area. #iubb #ItJustMeansMore #TheBasketballState https://t.co/uisH3Tgyt2— Indiana Basketball Recruiting (@iumbbrecruiting) August 31, 2020
Headlines
Former Hoosier Hornsby Has Plenty to Keep Him Busy-- IU Athletics
Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78-- The Herald Bulletin
50 years ago, IU swimming assembled the greatest team ever — in any sport-- Indy Star
