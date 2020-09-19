TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 19th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tweets of the Day

A move was expected. The new Maui Invitational dates (11/30-12/2) scheduled for the current week of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. #iubb https://t.co/8pwJdT8cuI — Alec Lasley (@allasley) September 18, 2020

5:28 left in regulation, #iufb commit @DonavenMcculley hits @iufb recruit @TheOmarCooper for a 70 yard strike and score.

Carmel 33, Lawrence North 27. 5:28 left. — PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 19, 2020

#iufb recruit @CadenCurry14 showing why he has tons of offers. He blew off the line and plowed through everyone in his way for another sack. Center Grove up 40-0 — PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 19, 2020

A week after notching an interception and fumble recovery, Leo High star and #iufb recruit @LandenLivingst1 delivers the boom for a huge sack. https://t.co/VhBPmwLGII — PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 19, 2020

Headlines

Big Ten football restart eases financial crisis, but glaring holes still exist-- Indy Star DAILY ANTIGEN TESTS HAILED AS GAME-CHANGER BY BIG TEN-- Hoosier Sports Report Allen: No opt-outs — yet-- Crimson Quarry IU headed to North Carolina for Maui Invitational-- The Herald Bulletin Gritty Indiana looks to spice up its game with a little offensive flair-- The Athletic Indiana Back In Football Business – IU Aims To Resist Temptation, Play To Potential-- IU Athletics

