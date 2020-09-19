TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 19th

The Hoosier Daily: September 19th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Three & Out: Three questions surrounding Big Ten return-to-play
Teams are beginning to take notice of Louisiana 2022 WR Kody Finley
Report: Maui Invitational to be held in Asheville, NC
Tweets of the Day
A move was expected. The new Maui Invitational dates (11/30-12/2) scheduled for the current week of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. #iubb https://t.co/8pwJdT8cuI— Alec Lasley (@allasley) September 18, 2020
5:28 left in regulation, #iufb commit @DonavenMcculley hits @iufb recruit @TheOmarCooper for a 70 yard strike and score.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 19, 2020
Carmel 33, Lawrence North 27. 5:28 left.
#iufb recruit @CadenCurry14 showing why he has tons of offers. He blew off the line and plowed through everyone in his way for another sack. Center Grove up 40-0— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 19, 2020
Thankful to receive an offer from The University of Indiana!!🔴⚪️ #GoHoosiers @heard88 @LClelland @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/T35XgklXcF— Andre Greene Jr (@DreGreeneJr) September 18, 2020
#iubase ⚪️🔴⚾️ https://t.co/Mu8YuAG2Id— iubase.com (@iubase17) September 19, 2020
A week after notching an interception and fumble recovery, Leo High star and #iufb recruit @LandenLivingst1 delivers the boom for a huge sack. https://t.co/VhBPmwLGII— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 19, 2020
Headlines
Big Ten football restart eases financial crisis, but glaring holes still exist-- Indy Star
DAILY ANTIGEN TESTS HAILED AS GAME-CHANGER BY BIG TEN-- Hoosier Sports Report
Allen: No opt-outs — yet-- Crimson Quarry
IU headed to North Carolina for Maui Invitational-- The Herald Bulletin
Gritty Indiana looks to spice up its game with a little offensive flair-- The Athletic Indiana
Back In Football Business – IU Aims To Resist Temptation, Play To Potential-- IU Athletics
Shoutouts
Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.
Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.
