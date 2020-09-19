 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 19th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-19 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 19th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Three & Out: Three questions surrounding Big Ten return-to-play

Teams are beginning to take notice of Louisiana 2022 WR Kody Finley

Report: Maui Invitational to be held in Asheville, NC

No Opt Outs? A Good Sign for Indiana Football

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Big Ten football restart eases financial crisis, but glaring holes still exist-- Indy Star

DAILY ANTIGEN TESTS HAILED AS GAME-CHANGER BY BIG TEN-- Hoosier Sports Report

Allen: No opt-outs — yet-- Crimson Quarry

IU headed to North Carolina for Maui Invitational-- The Herald Bulletin

Gritty Indiana looks to spice up its game with a little offensive flair-- The Athletic Indiana

Back In Football Business – IU Aims To Resist Temptation, Play To Potential-- IU Athletics

Shoutouts

Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.

Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}