The Hoosier Daily: September 19
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Dexter Williams returns to Indiana as committed QB, meets future teammates
David Baker emerging as a leader within Indiana's 2020 class
Tweets of the Day
Per sources: Boston Celtics 1st round pick Romeo Langford has been fully cleared for a few weeks.— Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) September 18, 2019
Langford had thumb surgery in April.
2020 five-star Dawson Garcia is down to 7 schools. @Dawson23lee pic.twitter.com/Rwa53tiz0g— TIPTON EDITS 🏀 (@TiptonEdits) September 17, 2019
Five-star guard DJ Steward picks Duke. https://t.co/thRnG9Xtmh— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 18, 2019
🚨🚨 WEEK 4 SP+ PICKS 🚨🚨— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 18, 2019
* Utah 31, USC 27
* Wisconsin 27, Michigan 18
* Auburn 24, Texas A&M 23
* App State 37, UNC 30 (very curious about this game)
* Texas 34.2, OSU 33.8
* Georgia 36, Notre Dame 23
And of course...
* Hawaii 39, Central Arkansas 25 pic.twitter.com/wW2Ud2EWSC
Locations of Largest High School Basketball gyms in US. https://t.co/odQLfeki0h pic.twitter.com/SfyxwifSHj— OnlMaps (@onlmaps) September 17, 2019
#iubb names to know in new 247 '21 rankings:— Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) September 18, 2019
11. Lander +6
15. Mohammed -2
25. Kepnang +15
29. Kaufman
38. Furst -4
42. Patterson +2
60. Whitt -5
77. Hopkins +16
87. Wesley -1
91. Goode +21
93. Brown-Ferguson +8
100. Duncomb +16
140. Blackmon -20
Congratulations to our 3 players of the week for their great performance against Choate Rosemary Hall over the weekend! #NeverEnough #STMvsEverybody pic.twitter.com/hJ16TaFMyR— St. Thomas More Football (@STM_Football_19) September 18, 2019
Headlines
First & Big Ten Podcast, Ep. 4: Ohio State dominates as Big Ten gets rolling -- The Herald Bulletin
IU WR Hale relishes role as a dad -- The Herald Bulletin
2019-2020 ITH Season Preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers -- Inside The Hall
Opinion: Cupcake games are beneficial for IU football -- Indiana Daily Student
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.