The Hoosier Daily: September 19

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Boston Celtics guard and former Indiana Hoosier Romeo Langford was cleared to practice Wednesday. (USA Today Images)
Seen on The Hoosier

Dexter Williams returns to Indiana as committed QB, meets future teammates

David Baker emerging as a leader within Indiana's 2020 class

Radio Show: Tom Allen previews Connecticut

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

First & Big Ten Podcast, Ep. 4: Ohio State dominates as Big Ten gets rolling -- The Herald Bulletin

IU WR Hale relishes role as a dad -- The Herald Bulletin

2019-2020 ITH Season Preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers -- Inside The Hall

Opinion: Cupcake games are beneficial for IU football -- Indiana Daily Student

{{ article.author_name }}