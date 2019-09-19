Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Per sources: Boston Celtics 1st round pick Romeo Langford has been fully cleared for a few weeks. Langford had thumb surgery in April.

2020 five-star Dawson Garcia is down to 7 schools. @Dawson23lee pic.twitter.com/Rwa53tiz0g

🚨🚨 WEEK 4 SP+ PICKS 🚨🚨 * Utah 31, USC 27 * Wisconsin 27, Michigan 18 * Auburn 24, Texas A&M 23 * App State 37, UNC 30 (very curious about this game) * Texas 34.2, OSU 33.8 * Georgia 36, Notre Dame 23 And of course... * Hawaii 39, Central Arkansas 25 pic.twitter.com/wW2Ud2EWSC

Locations of Largest High School Basketball gyms in US. https://t.co/odQLfeki0h pic.twitter.com/SfyxwifSHj

#iubb names to know in new 247 '21 rankings: 11. Lander +6 15. Mohammed -2 25. Kepnang +15 29. Kaufman 38. Furst -4 42. Patterson +2 60. Whitt -5 77. Hopkins +16 87. Wesley -1 91. Goode +21 93. Brown-Ferguson +8 100. Duncomb +16 140. Blackmon -20

Congratulations to our 3 players of the week for their great performance against Choate Rosemary Hall over the weekend! #NeverEnough #STMvsEverybody pic.twitter.com/hJ16TaFMyR

Opinion: Cupcake games are beneficial for IU football -- Indiana Daily Student

IU WR Hale relishes role as a dad -- The Herald Bulletin

First & Big Ten Podcast, Ep. 4: Ohio State dominates as Big Ten gets rolling -- The Herald Bulletin

