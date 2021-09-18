The Hoosier Daily: September 18th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on The Hoosier
Game Essentials: Indiana vs No. 8 Cincinnati
NFL Draft: Top 10 CB prospects
Game Preview: Indiana looks to knock off No. 8 Cincinnati
Staff Picks: Indiana vs No. 8 Cincinnati
Why Noah Clowney would make Mike Woodson one of the biggest winners of 2022
Tweets of the Day
Headlines
No. 11 Indiana Drops Big Ten Opener to Rutgers -- IU Athletics
IUVB Drops Two Matches On Friday -- IU Athletics
Baseball Opens Fall with Win Over John A Logan -- IU Athletics
Men’s Golf Tied for Second After 18 Holes -- IU Athletics
Indiana Falls 3-0 to No. 2 Iowa -- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.