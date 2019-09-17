News More News
The Hoosier Daily: September 17

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Los Angeles Chargers left guard and Indiana alumnus Dan Feeney had a good week in the NFL during his Week Two matchup. (USA Today Images)
Seen on The Hoosier

'Enough is Enough': IU addresses its faults before, during OSU loss

JeJuan Sparks is ready to play after weight loss, knee surgery

Media Monday Notes: Tom Allen previews Connecticut

Watch: Tom Allen, Kane Wommack, Kalen DeBoer preview Connecticut

Tweet of the Day

Headlines

Hoosiers aim to flush but not forget OSU loss -- The Herald Times

Four things we learned: Ohio State 51, Indiana 10 -- The Herald Times

Inside Indiana Football's Weekly Media Conference -- Indiana Sports Beat

‘Don’t let Ohio State beat us twice’: IU flushing blowout loss to Buckeyes -- The Hoosier Network

My two cents: Penix's 'day-to-day' status might as well extend to Michigan State on Sept. 28 -- Hoosier Maven

Indiana Football: The fix for IU’s running game; give Ronnie Walker more carries -- HoosierStateOfMind.com

