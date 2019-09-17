The Hoosier Daily: September 17
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
'Enough is Enough': IU addresses its faults before, during OSU loss
JeJuan Sparks is ready to play after weight loss, knee surgery
Media Monday Notes: Tom Allen previews Connecticut
Watch: Tom Allen, Kane Wommack, Kalen DeBoer preview Connecticut
Tweet of the Day
4⭐️Hassan Diarra’20 @hassan_diarra11 of @PSACardinals & @PSAhoops will take an official visit to #Georgia this weekend, #Indiana the following weekend & Texas A&M on October 11-13th. #Georgetown is also increasingly involved. pic.twitter.com/kEHeApmZsZ— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) September 16, 2019
#Chargers LG Dan Feeney gave up only 1 pressure in 65 snaps on his way to posting an ELITE 90.6 offensive grade, the highest graded offensive lineman for week 2. pic.twitter.com/M8HBLCBh70— PFF LA Chargers (@PFF_Chargers) September 16, 2019
Kane Wommack said "enough is enough" eight times during his opening statement today. The #iufb defensive coordinator came in with a fairly clear message before Connecticut this weekend. pic.twitter.com/jvGMc3Fgml— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 16, 2019
A house without a foundation will fall TRUST THE PROCESS gotta love what is getting built #GoHoosiers #LEO— David Baker🥇 (@db4hunnit) September 14, 2019
It’s been 48 hours since #iufb faced off against Ohio State. Our guy @kurt_spitler has some Monday visuals of Indiana’s first Big Ten matchup of the season 🎥 pic.twitter.com/GEq3xb6Oek— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) September 16, 2019
🚨 SCHEDULE ALERT 🚨#IUFB at Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 28 will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EDT!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 16, 2019
The game will also be televised on @BigTenNetwork. pic.twitter.com/kzL0IuBrDm
Indiana drops from 40 to 48 in ESPN’s SP+ rankings. #iufb https://t.co/MZeck3A9M7— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 16, 2019
Since 2015, there are two full-time Power 5 head coaches that have been an underdog at least 6 times and have not won a single game - Tom Allen (0-14) and Jim Harbaugh (0-6). Michigan currently a 3.5-point underdog at Wisconsin.— Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) September 17, 2019
Headlines
Hoosiers aim to flush but not forget OSU loss -- The Herald Times
Four things we learned: Ohio State 51, Indiana 10 -- The Herald Times
Inside Indiana Football's Weekly Media Conference -- Indiana Sports Beat
‘Don’t let Ohio State beat us twice’: IU flushing blowout loss to Buckeyes -- The Hoosier Network
My two cents: Penix's 'day-to-day' status might as well extend to Michigan State on Sept. 28 -- Hoosier Maven
Indiana Football: The fix for IU’s running game; give Ronnie Walker more carries -- HoosierStateOfMind.com
