TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 9th

The Hoosier Daily: October 9th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
Congrats to former #iubb manager Lawrence Frank! https://t.co/LFRlzyRg6D— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 8, 2020
A high honor for former #IUMS player George Perry! https://t.co/jnzTJVWWF6— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) October 8, 2020
Per @DickieV, #iubb ranked 36, #Gators ranked 32https://t.co/mjfDm9VTc7— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) October 8, 2020
Wommack reviewing the offensive scheme behind OC Nick Sheridan from a defensive standpoint: "I'm impressed with what we are doing offensively right now, it presents a lot of challenges [to the defense]."— Jordan Gould (@GouldTweets) October 8, 2020
🗣 FLORIDA BOYS pic.twitter.com/md6wpCipCA— Mike Ziemba (@Ziemba42) October 9, 2020
Colson Montgomery (2021 IN) with a double to the pull side gap in his first at bat. Long frame, good leverage and extension, big power potential #WWBAWorlds #Indiana commit pic.twitter.com/Yl2r4RGKHK— Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) October 8, 2020
RHP Aaron Slegers (@aslegers) just became the first @IndianaBase alumnus to throw a pitch in an MLB #Postseason game.— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) October 9, 2020
And it was a strike. #iubase #RaysUp
#iubase in AL Divisional Series tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) October 9, 2020
⚾️ Aaron Slegers @aslegers (#RaysUp lost Game 4 vs NYY, Series tied 2-2):
1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Inherited runners-scored: 1-0
Pitches-Strikes: 31-20
Headlines
IU football is ready to unleash a 'monster' in the defensive backfield-- Indy Star
IU women's basketball remains flexible as season approaches-- Indy Star
Freshman S Bonds making early impression in IU camp-- The Herald Bulletin
IU football’s toughest 2020 opponents as famous movie monsters-- Indiana Daily Student
By Run and Pass, IU’s Offensive Versatility Alive and Well-- IU Athletics
Quoted: Preseason Camp – Oct. 8-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Andy Katz (@theandykatz) from the March Madness 365 Podcast joins the show to discuss his Top 10 Player of the Year candidates.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) from the Indy Star joins to discuss more about IUFB.
----
