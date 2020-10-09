TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 9th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Wommack reviewing the offensive scheme behind OC Nick Sheridan from a defensive standpoint: "I'm impressed with what we are doing offensively right now, it presents a lot of challenges [to the defense]."

Colson Montgomery (2021 IN) with a double to the pull side gap in his first at bat. Long frame, good leverage and extension, big power potential #WWBAWorlds #Indiana commit pic.twitter.com/Yl2r4RGKHK

RHP Aaron Slegers ( @aslegers ) just became the first @IndianaBase alumnus to throw a pitch in an MLB #Postseason game. And it was a strike. #iubase #RaysUp

By Run and Pass, IU’s Offensive Versatility Alive and Well-- IU Athletics

IU football is ready to unleash a 'monster' in the defensive backfield-- Indy Star

