The Hoosier Daily: October 5th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on The Hoosier
New Hoosiers feel the energy in Assembly Hall following Hoosier Hysteria
WATCH: Tom Allen talks bye week, injury updates
Michael Penix 'week-to-week' with shoulder injury
Running back Tim Baldwin has entered the transfer portal
Tweets of the Day
Headlines
Indiana Holds 17-Stroke Lead After 18 Holes -- IU Athletics
Media Monday: Idle Week -- IU Athletics
Battle for Old Brass Spittoon Set for Noon on FS1 -- IU Athletics
Nemeth Earns October Scholar Athlete of the Month Honors -- IU Athletics
Glass Earns Senior CLASS Award Candidacy -- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day. Here is the regular weekly line-up.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) USBWA Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports and Bob Kravitz of the Athletic teams with HOF writer Rick Bozich from WDRB.com.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) and voice of the Pacers Chris Denari .
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones returns in November (@Vj3_217) to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB, Zach Osterman from the Indy Star
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.