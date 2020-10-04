TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 4th

The Hoosier Daily: October 4th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
😄 Feels good to be back home again in Memorial Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Q0wsb9pkKe— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 3, 2020
Go up and get it. @famoussvonn | #IUFB pic.twitter.com/Xw1POlxgP0— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 3, 2020
Chuck from 𝐃𝐄𝐄𝐏.@chuck_campbell3 | #IUFB pic.twitter.com/peH8Nwv29y— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 3, 2020
'22 @Kwolvesbaseball captain & @IndianaBase commit do'n more of his thing at the plate! #Relentless https://t.co/NGxsjHjHTz— Kilbourne Baseball Press Box (@WolvesBSBLmusic) October 3, 2020
Matt Lloyd with the invite to the 2020 @Reds Fall instructional League. Looks like it runs till November 3rd.#iubase | @ProBallHoosiers https://t.co/hYfotddzaT— iubase.com (@iubase17) October 3, 2020
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) October 4, 2020
🏀 Freddie McSwain Jr @Mcswain_Jr21 (@GunnersOberwart🇦🇹): 11 pts, 4 rebs
🏀 DJ White @dj_white3 (@TofasSporKulubu🇹🇷): 9 pts, 5 rebs, 3 asts, 2 blks
Think you already fast?? Come get developed and become faster 💨 https://t.co/fIS6Ve7eTS— Kasey Teegardin (@CoachTee34) October 3, 2020
Headlines
These freshmen are impressing early for IU football-- Indy Star
Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack sees IU linebackers become leaders-- Indiana Daily Student
Ankony: The Big Ten has made mistakes in 2020. Champions Week is surely not one of them-- The Hoosier Network
Indiana Sports Beat Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
Monday: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
Friday: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.