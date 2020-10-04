TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 4th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

😄 Feels good to be back home again in Memorial Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Q0wsb9pkKe

Go up and get it. @famoussvonn | #IUFB pic.twitter.com/Xw1POlxgP0

'22 @Kwolvesbaseball captain & @IndianaBase commit do'n more of his thing at the plate! #Relentless https://t.co/NGxsjHjHTz

Matt Lloyd with the invite to the 2020 @Reds Fall instructional League. Looks like it runs till November 3rd. #iubase | @ProBallHoosiers https://t.co/hYfotddzaT

Think you already fast?? Come get developed and become faster 💨 https://t.co/fIS6Ve7eTS

Ankony: The Big Ten has made mistakes in 2020. Champions Week is surely not one of them-- The Hoosier Network

These freshmen are impressing early for IU football-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

Monday: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

Friday: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.