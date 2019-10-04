News More News
The Hoosier Daily: October 4

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Player Preview: Justin Smith

Stadium's Jeff Goodman discusses Indiana's outlook

Former IU guard re-enters Big Ten, is fighting for a starting job

Former Indianapolis star didn't hear from IU, is ready to play for Holtmann

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

After three tumultuous years, Devonte Green is set to captain Indiana’s ship -- The Athletic

Why IU football is encouraged by quarterback Michael Penix's development -- Indianapolis Star

The Wizards want more Thomas Bryants -- The Washington Post

Bob Knight continues college tour with visit to Steve Downing and Marian -- Indianapolis Star

After Jim Delany's silly 'slippery slope' remark, here are 9 potential effects of 'pay-for-play' changes -- Yahoo! Sports

{{ article.author_name }}