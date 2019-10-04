The Hoosier Daily: October 4
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Stadium's Jeff Goodman discusses Indiana's outlook
Former IU guard re-enters Big Ten, is fighting for a starting job
Former Indianapolis star didn't hear from IU, is ready to play for Holtmann
Tweets of the Day
ON THIS DAY-1925: The 1st game is played in new Memorial Stadium (10th St.) as #iufb beats Indiana St., 31-0 (score wrong in pic). The formal dedication of “Indiana’s Finest Athletic Plant” would be later that season in what became the 1st Old Oaken Bucket Game. @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/czYdOxGHWP— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) October 3, 2019
Impressive....we need to talk!!! https://t.co/ArZhOVKmR8— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) October 3, 2019
Brohm updates Elijah Sindelar after practice today: "From what they are telling us, it’s a good 6-to-8 weeks (recovery from clavicle surgery). If he were to be able to comeback, it would be very late in the season. That is still something that wouldn’t be determined until later."— Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) October 3, 2019
Tevin Coleman will practice for #49ers today— Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) October 3, 2019
Headlines
After three tumultuous years, Devonte Green is set to captain Indiana’s ship -- The Athletic
Why IU football is encouraged by quarterback Michael Penix's development -- Indianapolis Star
The Wizards want more Thomas Bryants -- The Washington Post
Bob Knight continues college tour with visit to Steve Downing and Marian -- Indianapolis Star
After Jim Delany's silly 'slippery slope' remark, here are 9 potential effects of 'pay-for-play' changes -- Yahoo! Sports
