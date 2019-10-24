Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana given a 68% win probability over Nebraska here. Projected margin of victory is 8.0 points. #iufb https://t.co/vM8Z1Rf0fW

October 23, 1943: Indiana defeats Wisconsin in dominant fashion with a 34-0 victory at Old Memorial Stadium. #iufb Coach Bo McMillin's decision to shift end Pete Pihos to fullback pays off as Pihos scores three TD's on the day. @IndianaFootball @IUHoosiers Pic; @IUBArchives pic.twitter.com/RgaZZ0qWUl

Elevate is the word of the week for #iufb . The team is looking to become bowl eligible on the road against Nebraska this Saturday. https://t.co/wCP5mbT8nd

Installment 4 of #iubb GIF analysis for @insidethehall / @AssemblyCall From Indiana - Louisville last December. De'Ron Davis drags his defender out to the 3-point line and throws a dart of a pass inside to Justin Smith for the bucket and foul. pic.twitter.com/GodRPfD7e2

Hoosiers chasing elusive 6th win but not talking bowl bid -- Associated Press

Durham ready for more minutes at point for IU -- Herald Bulletin

Ballou's Success In Weight Room Leads Directly to Success on the Field for Indiana -- Hoosier Maven

Indiana Football vs Nebraska: 3 keys to the game -- Hoosier State of Mind

Scouting Indiana: Breaking down the Hoosiers -- JournalStar.com

Husker notes: Various changes bubbling up along Greg Austin's offensive line group -- Omaha.com

What Nebraska is Saying as the Cornhuskers Prepare For Indiana -- Hoosier Maven