The Hoosier Daily: October 24
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Opponent Preview: Michigan State
Rivals Nebraska insider introduces the Huskers to Indiana fans
Reese Taylor keeping up with young teammates despite early setbacks
Tweets of the Day
Indiana given a 68% win probability over Nebraska here. Projected margin of victory is 8.0 points. #iufb https://t.co/vM8Z1Rf0fW— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 23, 2019
October 23, 1943: Indiana defeats Wisconsin in dominant fashion with a 34-0 victory at Old Memorial Stadium. #iufb Coach Bo McMillin's decision to shift end Pete Pihos to fullback pays off as Pihos scores three TD's on the day. @IndianaFootball @IUHoosiers Pic; @IUBArchives pic.twitter.com/RgaZZ0qWUl— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) October 23, 2019
Elevate is the word of the week for #iufb.— D.J. Fezler (@DJFezler) October 23, 2019
The team is looking to become bowl eligible on the road against Nebraska this Saturday. https://t.co/wCP5mbT8nd
Installment 4 of #iubb GIF analysis for @insidethehall / @AssemblyCall— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) October 23, 2019
From Indiana - Louisville last December.
De'Ron Davis drags his defender out to the 3-point line and throws a dart of a pass inside to Justin Smith for the bucket and foul. pic.twitter.com/GodRPfD7e2
#iubb last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) October 23, 2019
🏀 OG Anunoby @OAnunoby (#WeTheNorth): 11 pts, 7 rebs, 2 blks
Headlines
Hoosiers chasing elusive 6th win but not talking bowl bid -- Associated Press
Durham ready for more minutes at point for IU -- Herald Bulletin
Ballou's Success In Weight Room Leads Directly to Success on the Field for Indiana -- Hoosier Maven
Indiana Football vs Nebraska: 3 keys to the game -- Hoosier State of Mind
Scouting Indiana: Breaking down the Hoosiers -- JournalStar.com
Husker notes: Various changes bubbling up along Greg Austin's offensive line group -- Omaha.com
What Nebraska is Saying as the Cornhuskers Prepare For Indiana -- Hoosier Maven
