Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

QB Josh Jackson is here, wearing an ankle brace and participating in some drills. Tyrrell Pigrome is still working with the ones.

The scene on the sideline during the first ever basketball game in Assembly Hall, November 23, 1971 vs the Australian National Team. LtoR: trainer Bob Young, asst. Frank Radovich, asst, Dave Bliss, coach Bob Knight, Joby Wright, John Ritter, & Steve Heineger. #iubb @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/pCXkybnzJ4

Thank you to Luke Zeller @lukezeller40 and Scott Shishman from Old National Bank @old_national for stopping in today to visit with our team #BuildingRelationships for life after 🏈 #iufb pic.twitter.com/Td5gBLC2M8

Everyone is Glad Indiana is the Home of the Whop (Philyor) -- Hoosier Maven

‘Taking matters into our own hands’: Without two leaders, a changing offensive line hasn’t missed a beat -- The Hoosier Network

Indiana Football vs Maryland: 3 keys to the game -- Hoosier State of Mind

Player Profile: Al Durham -- Inside The Hall

2019-20 Initial Bracket -- Delphi Bracketology

The Athletic’s 2019 midseason freshman All-America team -- The Athletic

Maryland TE announces entry into transfer portal -- Saturday Tradition