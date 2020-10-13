TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 13th

The Hoosier Daily: October 13th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
In-state TE Jeffrey Simmons talks interest in Hoosiers
Archie Miller ready for schedule that could be 'toughest in entire country'
Jordan Hulls inks new contract in Germany for 2020-21 season
Big Ten announces kickoff time for Indiana season opener
WATCH: Tom Allen talks second scrimmage & position battles
Tweets of the Day
⏰ Just waiting for kickoff. pic.twitter.com/Cvx8xPwOa8— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 12, 2020
Attack the day. 📢 pic.twitter.com/VV0cNmG15Y— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 12, 2020
👏 Congrats to @TrayceJackson!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 12, 2020
📝 https://t.co/ipLzhJu94W pic.twitter.com/5WE528jhGo
🎉 Happy birthday Hoosiers! pic.twitter.com/ZtHirahpDZ— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 12, 2020
Back in the room and ready to work. pic.twitter.com/phEjzVbS6j— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) October 12, 2020
#iufb reports 3016 negatives on COVID-19 testing, still with just the 2 + student staffers and 2 + student athletes.— Jim Coyle ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) October 12, 2020
Start times and television designations for games during the first week of the 2020 Big Ten football season were announced this morning, along with other select games later in the season. pic.twitter.com/Ho2eaVylXy— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 12, 2020
Headlines
'We don't live in a bubble.' Tom Allen, IU football ready for wild ride of a 2020 season-- Indy Star
B1G CONFIRMS IU FOR A 3:30 KICK ON OCT. 24-- Hoosier Sports Report
Forecasting how Hoosiers will finish in 20-21- The Herald Bulletin
2020 Indiana Football Position Preview: Wide receivers and tight ends-- The Hoosier Network
Tight End Positioned For Maximum Impact-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
----
