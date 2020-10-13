 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 13th
The Hoosier Daily: October 13th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Hot Board: Class of 2022

In-state TE Jeffrey Simmons talks interest in Hoosiers

Archie Miller ready for schedule that could be 'toughest in entire country'

Jordan Hulls inks new contract in Germany for 2020-21 season

Big Ten announces kickoff time for Indiana season opener

WATCH: Tom Allen talks second scrimmage & position battles

Five-star Bruce Thornton talks UGA, Purdue, Indiana

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

'We don't live in a bubble.' Tom Allen, IU football ready for wild ride of a 2020 season-- Indy Star

B1G CONFIRMS IU FOR A 3:30 KICK ON OCT. 24-- Hoosier Sports Report

Forecasting how Hoosiers will finish in 20-21- The Herald Bulletin

2020 Indiana Football Position Preview: Wide receivers and tight ends-- The Hoosier Network

Tight End Positioned For Maximum Impact-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

