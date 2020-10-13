TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 13th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Back in the room and ready to work. pic.twitter.com/phEjzVbS6j

#iufb reports 3016 negatives on COVID-19 testing, still with just the 2 + student staffers and 2 + student athletes.

Start times and television designations for games during the first week of the 2020 Big Ten football season were announced this morning, along with other select games later in the season. pic.twitter.com/Ho2eaVylXy

Forecasting how Hoosiers will finish in 20-21- The Herald Bulletin

'We don't live in a bubble.' Tom Allen, IU football ready for wild ride of a 2020 season-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.