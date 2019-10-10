The Hoosier Daily: October 10
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Latest on Dawson Garcia's recruitment, skillset
Wednesday's Leftovers: Pitt, Iowa State, UNC, UConn, more
Report: Detroit Pistons building statue for Isiah Thomas
Ten things to know about Rutgers
Bedford uses bye to stress fundamentals, film without pressure of a game
Tweets of the Day
Cody Latimer will be an honorary captain for the Homecoming Game this weekend, in addition to others. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 9, 2019
Whop Philyor says he's studying apparel merchandising.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) October 9, 2019
"I like cloths. I like looking pretty."
Then he says he wants to be a Calvin Klein model. #iufb
ON THIS DAY- 1943: Indiana freshman phenom Bob "Hunchy" Hoernschmeyer sets a freshman record of six TD passes en route to a 54-13 win over Nebraska in Lincoln. #iufb @IndianaFootball @IUHoosiers Pic: @IUBArchives pic.twitter.com/ao2q0L8rfj— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) October 9, 2019
Headlines
PFF Rankings: College starting quarterback rankings through Week 6 -- Pro Football Focus
Mullen rises up the rans of the IU secondary -- Hoosier Sports Report
An Overlooked Title: The Story of the 1966-67 Hoosiers -- Assembly Call
Brad Stevens: 'The game comes really easy' to Romeo Langford -- USA Today
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.