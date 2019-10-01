The Hoosier Daily: October 1
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Priority 2021 target Bryce Hopkins reacts to Indiana visit
Media Monday Notes: Tom Allen sets a plan for the bye week
Green, Durham named team captains for 2019-20
Tweets of the Day
Michael Penix Jr. of @IndianaFootball selected as #B1GFootball Freshman of the Week. pic.twitter.com/FJRFsoe3T8— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 30, 2019
Highest adjusted completion percentage, FBS QBs (min. 100 attempts):— Cam Mellor (@PFF_Cam) September 30, 2019
Tyler Huntley, Utah: 89.4%
Joe Burrow, LSU: 86.2%
Jarren Williams, Miami: 82.6%
Michael Penix Jr., Indiana: 82.5%
Justin Herbert, Oregon: 81.1%
Couldn’t have done it without @MatthewBedfor14 @HarryCrider @SimonStepaniak @lilbigjohn68 @calebballsohard ‼️🖤 https://t.co/z873ZF8Vqw— Mike Penix Jr. (@themikepenix) September 30, 2019
#MSU WR Darrell Stewart leads the #B1G in receiving yards + while he went over 100+ vs #Indiana on Saturday, it was a different story when targeted vs CB Tiawan Mullen 🔒 @PFF_College #IUFB pic.twitter.com/zLXck1nk6K— A🕳ron Bloch (@PFF_Aaron) September 30, 2019
Indiana's next three opponents have been outscored 197-49 in 5 Big Ten games thus far. Nebraska scored 42 of those points against Illinois.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) September 30, 2019
Just three wins separate the Hoosiers from going to a bowl game. #iufb
Happy Birthday to #iubb great Landon Turner. His stellar play during Big Ten conference play as well as throughout the NCAA Tournament was pivotal in helping IU claim the title in 1981. @IndianaMBB @IUHoosiers Pic: @IUBArchives pic.twitter.com/KY5WpHeLQu— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) September 30, 2019
Headlines
Big Ten media picks Purdue to finish fourth, IU optimism low in preseason poll -- Indianapolis Star
Bye week gives Hoosiers time to focus on small, but key, details -- Indianapolis Star
Podcast: Evaluating the Hoosiers' position groups heading into a bye -- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana Football: 3 players who need increased role after bye week -- Hoosier State of Mind
Victor Oladipo progressing, timeline still uncertain -- Hoosier State of Mind
Hoosier Time Capsule: January 31, 1976 -- Assembly Call
Zander Diamont goes from college quarterback to luxury estate agent -- Los Angeles Times
California will allow college athletes to profit from endorsements under bill signed by Newsom -- Los Angeles Times
Q&A: IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox on referee shortage, early impressions of football mercy rule, more -- Indianapolis Star
Q&A with IHSAA's Bobby Cox Part 2: Transfer trouble, how coaching has changed dramatically -- Indianapolis Star
