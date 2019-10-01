News More News
The Hoosier Daily: October 1

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Priority 2021 target small forward Bryce Hopkins talked with TheHoosier.com about his visit to Indiana on Sept. 20. (@brycexhopkins/Instagram.com)
Seen on The Hoosier

Priority 2021 target Bryce Hopkins reacts to Indiana visit

Media Monday Notes: Tom Allen sets a plan for the bye week

Green, Durham named team captains for 2019-20

Indiana Pros: Week Four

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Big Ten media picks Purdue to finish fourth, IU optimism low in preseason poll -- Indianapolis Star

Bye week gives Hoosiers time to focus on small, but key, details -- Indianapolis Star

Podcast: Evaluating the Hoosiers' position groups heading into a bye -- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana Football: 3 players who need increased role after bye week -- Hoosier State of Mind

Victor Oladipo progressing, timeline still uncertain -- Hoosier State of Mind

Hoosier Time Capsule: January 31, 1976 -- Assembly Call

Zander Diamont goes from college quarterback to luxury estate agent -- Los Angeles Times

California will allow college athletes to profit from endorsements under bill signed by Newsom -- Los Angeles Times

Q&A: IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox on referee shortage, early impressions of football mercy rule, more -- Indianapolis Star

Q&A with IHSAA's Bobby Cox Part 2: Transfer trouble, how coaching has changed dramatically -- Indianapolis Star

{{ article.author_name }}