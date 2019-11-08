The Hoosier Daily: November 8
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Four-star 2021 DE reflects on offer, gives thoughts on Indiana program
Projecting Indiana Bowl Game Destinations
Heard on the Hoosier: Western Illinois, Dawson Garcia, Football recruiting
Tweets of the Day
For the second-straight season, #IUFB's @LoganJustus22 is a @LouGrozaAward semifinalist!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 7, 2019
📝 https://t.co/hVCy5rpk1F pic.twitter.com/ISV63Xn3s3
Indiana jumps Michigan State, Nebraska and Northwestern. #iufb https://t.co/AwluWmXKpQ— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 7, 2019
"She's one of the people I need to thank the most once I leave here."— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 8, 2019
Meet @csista22 in this episode of Your Hoosiers: LEO. pic.twitter.com/JICHRP4sFz
Check out this thread for all the content from the @idsnews basketball guide today! #iubb #iuwbb https://t.co/tqqWBiidJQ— IDS Sports (@ids_sports) November 7, 2019
Headlines
Recruiting look-back: How IU football's 2016 class fared -- Indianapolis Star
IU's Pechac meets long lost sister at Nebraska -- Hoosier Sports Report
Outback Bowl CEO: 'We Would Love To Have Indiana' -- Hoosier Maven
IU Basketball Film Study — Breaking Down the Win Over Western Illinois -- The Daily Hoosier
Al Durham never got to play for the coach he first committed to. Now he’s a captain, with a clothing line. -- Indiana Daily Student
Scouting Report: Portland State Vikings -- Indiana HQ
Podcast: Hoosier basketball gets underway, plus a mailbag -- Hoosier Sports Report
Podcast: Penix done for the year, Hoosiers remain unranked -- The Hoosier Network
----
