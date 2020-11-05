TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 5th

The Hoosier Daily: November 5th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Coaches Talk: Harbaugh, Wolverines look to rebound against Hoosiers
Indiana starts at No. 26 in KenPom rankings
Three and Out: Keys to an Indiana win over Michigan
Marcus Mbow evaluating new and returning options
Our #OneWord for Week Three:— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 4, 2020
𝙀𝙇𝙀𝙑𝘼𝙏𝙀 pic.twitter.com/dBstPlIJnS
⬆️ To the rack. pic.twitter.com/Yb8t7x1tVc— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 5, 2020
📸 📸 📸 #HoosierSeries pic.twitter.com/5tiYsSDJsz— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) November 4, 2020
🔨💪#DoTheWork | #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/wXnJrngzRz— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) November 5, 2020
Another start for the Milkman!@Jack_Maher18 | #ProIU https://t.co/TvfAP0k1Ok— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) November 5, 2020
Still working on improvement but we keep trending up! 📈 Preciate the love homie! #Titans #WeRise https://t.co/UsvlPfxfBF— Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) November 4, 2020
Kane Wommack says, along with Tom Allen, they've gotten more flexible with who they can bring in blitzes, But it does not compare to what Kane and his dad, Dave, would create.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 5, 2020
"My dad was the mad scientist. We drew up six new blitzes every week and two new coverages." #iufb
IU football: Tiawan Mullen adds to his list of skills-- Indy Star
Hello, would anyone like to discuss computer projections about the Midwest?-- Crimson Quarry
‘It’s not if, but when’: IU offense, Hendershot still aiming for consistency-- Indiana Daily Student
Media Wednesday: Michigan-- IU Athletics
