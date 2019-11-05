Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

🔴 136 total yards (116 rushing, 20 receiving) ⚪️ 3 total TDs 🔴 Rushing TD in 11 of last 14 games ⚪️ #RoseBowl @bigten Player of the Week Congrats to @IndianaFootball RB, Stevie Scott! pic.twitter.com/drewOvzWM1

🚨 SCHEDULE ALERT 🚨 Networks are using one of their allotted six-day selections for next week’s Big Ten games. #IUFB ’s kickoff at Penn State will be either Noon, 3:30 or 4 PM ET. Final determination on game time and TV will be announced next Monday.

Tom Allen's full response to a question about Michael Penix Jr.'s most recent injury and concerns about him staying on the field. #iufb https://t.co/kV2sEMvzCC pic.twitter.com/YGli8t3Zmc

My top performing teams of WEEK 10: 1- @Utah_Football 2- @GeorgiaFootball 3- @oregonfootball 4- @IndianaFootball 5- @BoilerFootball

Archie Miller said Rob Phinisee's injury is unique and that it might be something he deals with on a week-to-week basis. #iubb

We have assigned Romeo Langford ( @yeahyeah22 ) to the @maineredclaws #FlywireTeamTransactions

Major 2020 target for Indiana dropping his top-five soon. #iufb https://t.co/jL2IEYgDNa

"You just want to let guys know you care about them. It's tough." Tom Allen said he reached out to Willie Taggart this weekend after the news of his firing at Florida State. The two are close and the relationship dates back to their time together at South Florida. #iufb

IU carries the LEO stick out onto the field as it runs out each game. They put stickers on it for each team its beaten. Here’s all seven of them. #iufb pic.twitter.com/W1nW2Dj08m

Below is the B1G Team of the week on offense! https://t.co/rst1BXs4GV pic.twitter.com/94Ye81S0VZ

A great shot of Indiana breaking the huddle during the first scrimmage to start the 1975-76 campaign. What a season it would be. #iubb @IndianaMBB @IUHoosiers pic.twitter.com/3DUeWTBUG4

IU football coach Tom Allen likely to get a big raise after this season -- Indianapolis Star

IU freshman Armaan Franklin learning new position on the fly, but ahead of the curve -- Indianapolis Star

Durham, Indiana look to mesh early -- Hoosier Sports Report

What to expect: Western Illinois -- Inside The Hall

Senior Guard Devonte Green to Miss the Season Opener -- The Daily Hoosier

IU men’s basketball set to open regular season against Western Illinois -- Indiana Daily Student

Stevie Scott III named Big Ten Player of the Week -- Indiana Daily Student

IU men’s soccer wins 16th Big Ten regular season title -- Indiana Daily Student