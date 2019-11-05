News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-05 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 5

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana senior guard Devonte Green was ruled out of the Hoosiers' season-opener Tuesday against Western Illinois. (USA Today Images)
Seen on TheHoosier

Monday Notebook: Archie Miller updates injuries in the backcourt

Media Monday Notes: Tom Allen, Coy Cronk address media ahead of bye week

Coy Cronk serves a new role while recovering from a season-ending injury

Which freshmen will be the most productive in 2019-20? – Roundtable

Morning Musings: November 4

Radio Show: Archie Miller previews Western Illinois

Hoosier Pros: Week Nine

CrimsonCast, Ep. 631: Seven and Two

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU football coach Tom Allen likely to get a big raise after this season -- Indianapolis Star

IU freshman Armaan Franklin learning new position on the fly, but ahead of the curve -- Indianapolis Star

Durham, Indiana look to mesh early -- Hoosier Sports Report

What to expect: Western Illinois -- Inside The Hall

Senior Guard Devonte Green to Miss the Season Opener -- The Daily Hoosier

IU men’s basketball set to open regular season against Western Illinois -- Indiana Daily Student

Stevie Scott III named Big Ten Player of the Week -- Indiana Daily Student

IU men’s soccer wins 16th Big Ten regular season title -- Indiana Daily Student

----

