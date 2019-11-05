The Hoosier Daily: November 5
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Monday Notebook: Archie Miller updates injuries in the backcourt
Media Monday Notes: Tom Allen, Coy Cronk address media ahead of bye week
Coy Cronk serves a new role while recovering from a season-ending injury
Which freshmen will be the most productive in 2019-20? – Roundtable
Radio Show: Archie Miller previews Western Illinois
Videos
Tweets of the Day
🔴 136 total yards (116 rushing, 20 receiving)— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) November 4, 2019
⚪️ 3 total TDs
🔴 Rushing TD in 11 of last 14 games
⚪️ #RoseBowl @bigten Player of the Week
Congrats to @IndianaFootball RB, Stevie Scott! pic.twitter.com/drewOvzWM1
🚨 SCHEDULE ALERT 🚨— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 4, 2019
Networks are using one of their allotted six-day selections for next week’s Big Ten games. #IUFB’s kickoff at Penn State will be either Noon, 3:30 or 4 PM ET.
Final determination on game time and TV will be announced next Monday.
Tom Allen's full response to a question about Michael Penix Jr.'s most recent injury and concerns about him staying on the field. #iufb https://t.co/kV2sEMvzCC pic.twitter.com/YGli8t3Zmc— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 4, 2019
My top performing teams of WEEK 10:— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 4, 2019
1-@Utah_Football
2-@GeorgiaFootball
3-@oregonfootball
4-@IndianaFootball
5-@BoilerFootball
Archie Miller said Rob Phinisee's injury is unique and that it might be something he deals with on a week-to-week basis. #iubb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 5, 2019
We have assigned Romeo Langford (@yeahyeah22) to the @maineredclaws #FlywireTeamTransactions— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 4, 2019
Major 2020 target for Indiana dropping his top-five soon. #iufb https://t.co/jL2IEYgDNa— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 4, 2019
"You just want to let guys know you care about them. It's tough."— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 4, 2019
Tom Allen said he reached out to Willie Taggart this weekend after the news of his firing at Florida State.
The two are close and the relationship dates back to their time together at South Florida. #iufb
IU carries the LEO stick out onto the field as it runs out each game. They put stickers on it for each team its beaten. Here’s all seven of them. #iufb pic.twitter.com/W1nW2Dj08m— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) November 4, 2019
Below is the B1G Team of the week on offense!https://t.co/rst1BXs4GV pic.twitter.com/94Ye81S0VZ— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 4, 2019
A great shot of Indiana breaking the huddle during the first scrimmage to start the 1975-76 campaign. What a season it would be. #iubb @IndianaMBB @IUHoosiers pic.twitter.com/3DUeWTBUG4— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) November 4, 2019
Headlines
IU football coach Tom Allen likely to get a big raise after this season -- Indianapolis Star
IU freshman Armaan Franklin learning new position on the fly, but ahead of the curve -- Indianapolis Star
Durham, Indiana look to mesh early -- Hoosier Sports Report
What to expect: Western Illinois -- Inside The Hall
Senior Guard Devonte Green to Miss the Season Opener -- The Daily Hoosier
IU men’s basketball set to open regular season against Western Illinois -- Indiana Daily Student
Stevie Scott III named Big Ten Player of the Week -- Indiana Daily Student
IU men’s soccer wins 16th Big Ten regular season title -- Indiana Daily Student
