 The Hoosier Daily: November 4th
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-04 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 4th

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@trevorgersh

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


(IU Athletics)
(IU Athletics)

Seen on The Hoosier

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan

Early Look: Getting to know Michigan

Indiana Sports Beat 11/3/2021

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Quoted: Michigan -- IU Athletics

Big Ten Rewards Burns, Tyler for Dominant Weekend Performances -- IU Athletics

Indiana To Start Season Ranked No. 7 In USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll -- IU Athletics

Kira Curland Earns All-Big Ten Honors, Jes McGivern Named Sportsmanship Award Honoree -- IU Athletics

Donegan to Represent Ireland in the Spirit International Golf Championship -- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day. Here is the regular weekly line-up.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) USBWA Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports and Bob Kravitz of the Athletic teams with HOF writer Rick Bozich from WDRB.com.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) and voice of the Pacers Chris Denari .

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones returns in November (@Vj3_217) to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB, Zach Osterman from the Indy Star

You can now watch the show on YouTube

----

