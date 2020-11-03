TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 3rd

The Hoosier Daily: November 3rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Big Ten Blitz: A look around the Big Ten
Charles Campbell named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared
Monday Mailbag: Aminu Mohammed, 2022 sleepers, Practice updates
WATCH: Tom Allen, coordinators talk Rutgers takeaways & Michigan prep
Tweets of the Day
Relive Saturday's W in Piscataway. 🎥— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 2, 2020
📻: @LearfieldAudio pic.twitter.com/J57ywTBxnW
Another honor rolls in for #IUFB's @chuck_campbell3! pic.twitter.com/fK4gOefkCz— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 2, 2020
One or the other. 📺 pic.twitter.com/7CTGmva9Qn— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 2, 2020
🎉 Wishing these Hoosiers a great birthday! pic.twitter.com/DE5E090KA2— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 2, 2020
🚀 🚀 🚀#IUBase's @Grantr_1 with the grand slam to help the Law Office of Bierman & Behrmann to the win today in the #HoosierSeries! pic.twitter.com/RRkuUzrPMW— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) November 2, 2020
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh speaks highly of #iufb today.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) November 2, 2020
"They do a lot of things well. Defensively, multiple looks. Offensively, good qb, very good receivers, really good rb. Very physical team. Very fired up team."
Headlines
Film room: Showing you how IU's secondary was the difference in Rutgers win-- Indy Star
IU NOT WORRYING ABOUT UM LOSING STREAK-- Hoosier Sports Report
It looks we have another IU basketball scheduling morsel to chew on-- Crimson Quarry
IU still committed to establishing run game-- The Herald Bulletin
Campbell Earns B1G Special Teams POW-- IU Athletics
Media Monday: Michigan-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.