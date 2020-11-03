TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 3rd

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

One or the other. 📺 pic.twitter.com/7CTGmva9Qn

🚀 🚀 🚀 #IUBase 's @Grantr_1 with the grand slam to help the Law Office of Bierman & Behrmann to the win today in the #HoosierSeries ! pic.twitter.com/RRkuUzrPMW

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh speaks highly of #iufb today. "They do a lot of things well. Defensively, multiple looks. Offensively, good qb, very good receivers, really good rb. Very physical team. Very fired up team."

It looks we have another IU basketball scheduling morsel to chew on-- Crimson Quarry

Film room: Showing you how IU's secondary was the difference in Rutgers win-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.