Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

LIGHT 🔦 UP 🔦 THE 🔦 NIGHT 🔦 pic.twitter.com/ZOo7sMyJWI

George Taliaferro left a huge mark on @IndianaUniv . Proud to honor his legacy in the new George Taliaferro Plaza! pic.twitter.com/rFBOhA7XBP

Indiana target and Brownsburg kicker Clay Chase misses this 41-yarder, but it had plenty of distance. #iufb pic.twitter.com/Tf3LGs8lMM

Former Indiana University forward Troy Williams was released from the Northern Arizona Suns G League team after being arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct on Friday afternoon. #iubb #ProIU https://t.co/IszRRzb6G1

The biggest party in Bloomington starts 7pm Saturday at Memorial Stadium! There is no excuse not to #PackTheRock ! If you have homework, study during half time. If you’re afraid of the cold, wear a jacket. WE NEED YOU THERE! #LEO #IUFB pic.twitter.com/7uRyEB5J0D

Indiana spent years and millions trying to jumpstart its football program. It appears it’s finally working -- The Athletic

IU Basketball: Derek Elston Moving on From Indiana Program -- The Daily Hoosier

OPINION: IU football deserves a big crowd against Northwestern -- Indiana Daily Student

De'Ron Davis remains in control ahead of senior season-- Inside the Hall

Indiana Football Coach Tom Allen Hands Out Free Tickets To The Northwestern Game -- The Daily Caller







