The Hoosier Daily: November 2
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Which area needs the most improvement from last season? – Roundtable
Northwestern Rivals insider Louie Vaccher talks IU-Northwestern
Hoosier Intel: Top in-state talent visiting Indiana, Hoosiers extend offers
Tweets of the Day
LIGHT 🔦— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) November 2, 2019
UP 🔦
THE 🔦
NIGHT 🔦 pic.twitter.com/ZOo7sMyJWI
George Taliaferro left a huge mark on @IndianaUniv. Proud to honor his legacy in the new George Taliaferro Plaza! pic.twitter.com/rFBOhA7XBP— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) November 2, 2019
Indiana target and Brownsburg kicker Clay Chase misses this 41-yarder, but it had plenty of distance. #iufb pic.twitter.com/Tf3LGs8lMM— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 2, 2019
Former Indiana University forward Troy Williams was released from the Northern Arizona Suns G League team after being arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct on Friday afternoon. #iubb #ProIUhttps://t.co/IszRRzb6G1— IndianaHQ (@IndianaHQ) November 2, 2019
The biggest party in Bloomington starts 7pm Saturday at Memorial Stadium! There is no excuse not to #PackTheRock! If you have homework, study during half time. If you’re afraid of the cold, wear a jacket. WE NEED YOU THERE! #LEO #IUFB pic.twitter.com/7uRyEB5J0D— Nathanael Snyder (@N_Snyder9) November 1, 2019
Headlines
Indiana spent years and millions trying to jumpstart its football program. It appears it’s finally working -- The Athletic
IU Basketball: Derek Elston Moving on From Indiana Program -- The Daily Hoosier
OPINION: IU football deserves a big crowd against Northwestern -- Indiana Daily Student
De'Ron Davis remains in control ahead of senior season-- Inside the Hall
Indiana Football Coach Tom Allen Hands Out Free Tickets To The Northwestern Game -- The Daily Caller