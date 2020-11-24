TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 24th

The Hoosier Daily: November 24th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared
Decision Day: 2021 four-star Mason Miller
Big Ten Blitz: A look around the Big Ten
Fryfogle named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for second time
Early Look: Getting to know Maryland
IU’s Trayce Jackson-Davis named to NABC Player of Year Watch List
WATCH: Tom Allen, coordinators talk Ohio State takeaways
👏👏👏 #IUFB’s @themikepenix named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list! pic.twitter.com/FHXbWiwW5m— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 23, 2020
Back-to-back #B1G Offensive Player of the Week honors for @Ty_Fry3! pic.twitter.com/0guULqW6Fv— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 23, 2020
🏀 @TrayceJackson lands on the @NABC1927 Preseason Player of the Year Watch List.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 23, 2020
More: https://t.co/559b6k85Fs pic.twitter.com/rOWDn5ooII
“If you win those games, it shows you’re one of the best in the country.” 💪@IndianaMBB’s @TrayceJackson tells @TheAndyKatz why the Big Ten is the best conference top to bottom. #IUBB #MediaDayMadness pic.twitter.com/3UZACobUS4— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 23, 2020
The final piece. https://t.co/naw8FVx2qO#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/hnHONXmz6i— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) November 23, 2020
You get what you work for, not what you wish for. pic.twitter.com/wW4QSPOSU6— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) November 24, 2020
Can confirm @HoosierHills report: Tennessee Tech coach John Pelphrey has tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant Marcus King will handle head-coaching duties.— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) November 24, 2020
Per IU spokesman, Wednesday's game remains on schedule. Golden Eagles leave for Bloomington in the morning. #iubb
The Florida talent has an offer from #iufb https://t.co/kDMK2Teyz2— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) November 24, 2020
#iubb 21 point favorite over Tennessee Tech https://t.co/vIJsXPcveg— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) November 24, 2020
IU basketball 'crossing our fingers' to play opener after Tennessee Tech coach tests positive for COVID-19-- Indy Star
CONFERENCE SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED FOR IU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL-- Hoosier Sports Report
OK, so maybe IU isn’t going to the playoff. Here’s how to reset your expectations-- Crimson Quarry
IU looking to learn from mistakes of Ohio State loss-- The Herald Bulletin
DIPRIMIO: IU’s Heralded Freshman Class Set To Make Impact-- IU Athletics
Media Monday: Maryland-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) joins the show as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his picks for the weekend.
