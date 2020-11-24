 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 24th
other sports

The Hoosier Daily: November 24th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

Decision Day: 2021 four-star Mason Miller

Big Ten Blitz: A look around the Big Ten

Fryfogle named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for second time

Early Look: Getting to know Maryland

IU’s Trayce Jackson-Davis named to NABC Player of Year Watch List

WATCH: Tom Allen, coordinators talk Ohio State takeaways

Archie Miller Radio Show

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU basketball 'crossing our fingers' to play opener after Tennessee Tech coach tests positive for COVID-19-- Indy Star

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED FOR IU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL-- Hoosier Sports Report

OK, so maybe IU isn’t going to the playoff. Here’s how to reset your expectations-- Crimson Quarry

IU looking to learn from mistakes of Ohio State loss-- The Herald Bulletin

DIPRIMIO: IU’s Heralded Freshman Class Set To Make Impact-- IU Athletics

Media Monday: Maryland-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) joins the show as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his picks for the weekend.

----

{{ article.author_name }}