Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Tweets of the Day

Another mark that IU has not achieved since 1993 -- a winning record in the Big Ten. Two more chances to erase that blemish. #iufb — Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) November 23, 2019

#iubb last night:

🏀 Thomas Bryant @nolimittb31 (#RepTheDistrict): 21 pts (9-12 FG), 11 rebs; 5th Double Double of the season, 19th of his career

🏀 Cody Zeller @CodyZeller (#AllFly): 4 pts, 6 rebs

🏀 Yogi Ferrell @YogiFerrell11 (#SacramentoProud): 4 pts, 4 asts — Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) November 23, 2019

Former #iubb star Calbert Cheaney to be enshrined in National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Sunday. https://t.co/1IhFfIFphu — IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) November 23, 2019

Holiday Pick-It Sale: SAVE 50% or pay just $75 on an ENTIRE year's subscription to https://t.co/utbzmCqLnd or save on Rivals Fan Shop/adidas gear before Nov. 30! #iufb #iubb https://t.co/Ijt9xN8HHM — IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) November 23, 2019

Headlines