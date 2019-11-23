The Hoosier Daily: November 23
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Before the Snap: Indiana vs. No. 12 Michigan
Hoosier Intel: Commitment date set for 2020 DT, visitors for Michigan game
Tweets of the Day
⏰: 3:30p— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 23, 2019
📺: @ESPN
📻: https://t.co/XQXtyygr7N
📱: @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/kfBdXawV0O
Another mark that IU has not achieved since 1993 -- a winning record in the Big Ten. Two more chances to erase that blemish. #iufb— Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) November 23, 2019
Word of the day. #iufb pic.twitter.com/d3mchIY4Cp— Martha the Mop Lady (@TheMopLady) November 23, 2019
#iubb last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) November 23, 2019
🏀 Thomas Bryant @nolimittb31 (#RepTheDistrict): 21 pts (9-12 FG), 11 rebs; 5th Double Double of the season, 19th of his career
🏀 Cody Zeller @CodyZeller (#AllFly): 4 pts, 6 rebs
🏀 Yogi Ferrell @YogiFerrell11 (#SacramentoProud): 4 pts, 4 asts
Former #iubb star Calbert Cheaney to be enshrined in National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Sunday. https://t.co/1IhFfIFphu— IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) November 23, 2019
Holiday Pick-It Sale: SAVE 50% or pay just $75 on an ENTIRE year's subscription to https://t.co/utbzmCqLnd or save on Rivals Fan Shop/adidas gear before Nov. 30! #iufb #iubb https://t.co/Ijt9xN8HHM— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) November 23, 2019
Headlines
Michigan at Indiana: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview -- CBS Sports
IU’s starting QB, Peyton Ramsey, is no stranger to Michigan -- MLive.com
5th-year seniors helped change IU culture, but Michigan offers 1 more breakthrough chance -- Indy Star
Five takeaways from Indiana's win over Princeton -- Inside the Hall
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.