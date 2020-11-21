TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 21st

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

On National Signing Day, @IndianaMSOC announced 7 new recruits for the 2021 class, ranked number 9 in the nation by @TopDrawerSoccer . #iums recruiting coordinator @kprobson16 on what to expect from the newest recruits headed to Bloomington: @IUSTVsports pic.twitter.com/2tfkmU2Gfi

Last day of training today. This group has been through plenty. Impossible to explain how proud I am. They care deeply for each other, worked hard and didn't quit. @IUHoosiers fans don't know them yet. But you will. They will make you so proud. Til January... #TheNewIU pic.twitter.com/v8h2zOZiN7

On the eve of @IndianaFootball 's biggest game of the year, let's remember how we got here. The first hurdle in Week 1 - the thriller over Penn State - proved to be a launching pad. 🚀 And it's been up, up and away from there: pic.twitter.com/FyekEnnWqN

IU target. Down to Creighton and the Hoosiers. #iubb https://t.co/xqG0Wg6z8x

For the second straight year, #iufb recruits Tayven Jackson and Caden Curry and Center Grove will play for a Class 6A State title Thanksgiving weekend. 48-13 win over Ben Davis. Outscored Ben Davis 35-0 in second half.

Three matchups we’re watching this Saturday in Columbus-- The Hoosier Network

Lost dogs, piggyback rides and other stories of Indiana’s standout receivers-- The Athletic Indiana

Indiana at Ohio State: How to watch, odds and more-- Crimson Quarry

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) joins the show as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his picks for the weekend.