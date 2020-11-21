TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 21st

The Hoosier Daily: November 21st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Staff Picks: No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State
Indiana offers in-state sophomore LB Drayk Bowen
Big Ten, Big 12 schools have WR Matthew Golden's attention
Deep Dive: Breakdown of Indiana's schedule
Allen talks 'unchartered territory' with extended dead period
Rivals' midseason Big Ten power poll
Tweets of the Day
A chance to play 𝙛𝙤𝙧 each other. pic.twitter.com/LkVBnFQ7mr— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 21, 2020
On National Signing Day, @IndianaMSOC announced 7 new recruits for the 2021 class, ranked number 9 in the nation by @TopDrawerSoccer.#iums recruiting coordinator @kprobson16 on what to expect from the newest recruits headed to Bloomington:@IUSTVsports pic.twitter.com/2tfkmU2Gfi— Jack (@jackcedwards) November 20, 2020
A basketball schedule ⁉️— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) November 20, 2020
A 👏 BASKETBALL 👏SCHEDULEhttps://t.co/l0faskTe0c#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/VxsfJ6rrjd
Friday scrimmage to finish fall training. pic.twitter.com/Awvvbaw8Di— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) November 20, 2020
Last day of training today. This group has been through plenty. Impossible to explain how proud I am. They care deeply for each other, worked hard and didn't quit. @IUHoosiers fans don't know them yet. But you will. They will make you so proud. Til January...#TheNewIU pic.twitter.com/v8h2zOZiN7— Steve Aird (@CoachAird) November 20, 2020
On the eve of @IndianaFootball's biggest game of the year, let's remember how we got here.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 20, 2020
The first hurdle in Week 1 - the thriller over Penn State - proved to be a launching pad. 🚀
And it's been up, up and away from there: pic.twitter.com/FyekEnnWqN
IU target. Down to Creighton and the Hoosiers. #iubb https://t.co/xqG0Wg6z8x— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 20, 2020
For the second straight year, #iufb recruits Tayven Jackson and Caden Curry and Center Grove will play for a Class 6A State title Thanksgiving weekend. 48-13 win over Ben Davis. Outscored Ben Davis 35-0 in second half.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) November 21, 2020
#iufb recruit in @CadenCurry14 and commit in @DonavenMcculley https://t.co/BEHvLAy0Bx— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) November 21, 2020
Headlines
Saturday's top-10 matchup between Indiana, Ohio State is Hoosiers' biggest game since...-- Indy Star
MCFADDEN A DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH FOR IU’S DEFENSE-- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana at Ohio State: How to watch, odds and more-- Crimson Quarry
Lost dogs, piggyback rides and other stories of Indiana’s standout receivers-- The Athletic Indiana
Three matchups we’re watching this Saturday in Columbus-- The Hoosier Network
Big Ten Showdown Truth: Quarterback Play Will Rule The Day-- IU Athletics
Indiana Women’s Basketball Announces 2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule-- IU Athletics
