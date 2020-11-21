 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 21st
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-21 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 21st

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier 

Staff Picks: No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State

Indiana offers in-state sophomore LB Drayk Bowen

Big Ten, Big 12 schools have WR Matthew Golden's attention

Deep Dive: Breakdown of Indiana's schedule

Allen talks 'unchartered territory' with extended dead period

Rivals' midseason Big Ten power poll

For Allen and Hoosiers, Ohio State is personal

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Saturday's top-10 matchup between Indiana, Ohio State is Hoosiers' biggest game since...-- Indy Star

MCFADDEN A DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH FOR IU’S DEFENSE-- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana at Ohio State: How to watch, odds and more-- Crimson Quarry

Lost dogs, piggyback rides and other stories of Indiana’s standout receivers-- The Athletic Indiana

Three matchups we’re watching this Saturday in Columbus-- The Hoosier Network

Big Ten Showdown Truth: Quarterback Play Will Rule The Day-- IU Athletics

Indiana Women’s Basketball Announces 2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) joins the show as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his picks for the weekend.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}