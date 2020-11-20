 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 20th
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-20 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 20th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Fryfogle named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Haggard makes the most of his opportunity as O-line continues to progress

A look at the Big Ten's best players

Trayce Jackson-Davis named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

Game Preview: No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State

WATCH: Tom Allen talks Ohio State

Allen chosen for Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU football WR Ty Fryfogle added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List-- Indy Star

DARE TO BELIEVE: HOW TOM ALLEN INSTILLED BELIEF IN HIS VERY FIRST TEAM-- Hoosier Sports Report

Hoosier trio will be gametime decisions at Ohio State-- Crimson Quarry

IU C Crider managing Type 1 diabetes through pandemic-- The Herald Bulletin

No. 9 IU football faces tough task on the road against No. 3 Ohio State-- Indiana Daily Student

IU’s ‘Confident’ Receivers Ready for Ohio State Test-- IU Athletics

2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy List Includes IU's Trayce Jackson-Davis-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) joins the show as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his picks for the weekend. Van Waiters stops by as well.

----

{{ article.author_name }}