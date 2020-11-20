TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 20th

The Hoosier Daily: November 20th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Fryfogle named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
Haggard makes the most of his opportunity as O-line continues to progress
A look at the Big Ten's best players
Trayce Jackson-Davis named to Naismith Trophy Watch List
Game Preview: No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State
WATCH: Tom Allen talks Ohio State
Tweets of the Day
Scholarship— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 19, 2020
Leadership
Integrity@CoachAllenIU is on the midseason watch list for the #DoddTrophy. pic.twitter.com/fKmc4dIpHl
Preparation creates confidence. #NOW #LEO @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/4I5iwksKRt— Jack Cardillo (@Jack_Cardillo) November 19, 2020
Dress rehearsal. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/UrKTiCPzXd— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 20, 2020
ICYMI...our opener on Wednesday is set.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 19, 2020
⏰ 8 p.m.
📺 @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/RyaCO3XRpq
1️⃣ @IndianaFootball's Tom Allen— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2020
2️⃣ @BadgerFootball's Paul Chryst
3️⃣ @HawkeyeFootball's Kirk Ferentz@CoachUrbanMeyer names his top 3 coaches of the week ⬇️🙌 pic.twitter.com/bdTIM9TBe3
😎— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) November 19, 2020
📝https://t.co/lCdA6nQd8X#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/FWitbxdWLY
I’m Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University! Thank you @coach_peoples @IndianaFootball @SWiltfong247 @AllenTrieu ⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/ppsDsuXJcA— Drayk Bowen (@DraykBowen) November 20, 2020
nobody's touching the mullet 😎 pic.twitter.com/jwEVDa3J8i— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 19, 2020
Headlines
IU football WR Ty Fryfogle added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List-- Indy Star
DARE TO BELIEVE: HOW TOM ALLEN INSTILLED BELIEF IN HIS VERY FIRST TEAM-- Hoosier Sports Report
Hoosier trio will be gametime decisions at Ohio State-- Crimson Quarry
IU C Crider managing Type 1 diabetes through pandemic-- The Herald Bulletin
No. 9 IU football faces tough task on the road against No. 3 Ohio State-- Indiana Daily Student
IU’s ‘Confident’ Receivers Ready for Ohio State Test-- IU Athletics
2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy List Includes IU's Trayce Jackson-Davis-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) joins the show as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his picks for the weekend. Van Waiters stops by as well.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.