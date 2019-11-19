The Hoosier Daily: November 19
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Ramsey has chance to show strides against stout Michigan pass defense
Media Monday: Tom Allen, staff, players preview Michigan
Radio Show: Archie Miller previews Princeton, Louisiana Tech
WATCH: Tom Allen, staff, players preview Michigan
CrimsonCast Eps. 636-637: Football comes up short, basketball after Troy
Indiana Football: Freshman snap counts as of week 12
Tweets of the Day
Holiday Pick-It Sale: SAVE 50% or pay just $75 on an ENTIRE year's subscription to https://t.co/utbzmC9avF or save on Rivals Fan Shop/adidas gear before Nov. 30! #iufb #iubb https://t.co/Ijt9xMR6Qe pic.twitter.com/lLK82PJl40— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) November 18, 2019
Indiana fans will like to see this. #iufb https://t.co/6CNyxZ57Xq— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) November 18, 2019
I’m going to need to dig deep into the toolbox for @davellis10 by the time he’s done here. Great energy and athleticism from all of @IndianaFootball for a Monday lift this late in the season. pic.twitter.com/2vkzpGIq5x— Matt Rhea, PhD (@MattRheaPhD) November 18, 2019
You earned it, @TrayceJackson.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 18, 2019
⚪️ Averaged 18.5 points
🔴 Averaged 11.0 rebounds
⚪️ 9 of 10 field goal attempts
🔴 19 of 24 from the line pic.twitter.com/chRROYh98V
Headlines
Indiana eager for another chance to knock off ranked team -- The Herald Bulletin
‘The future is bright.’: IU’s upperclassman leaving a legacy of change -- The Hoosier Network
Podcast: The good and the bad at Penn State -- Hoosier Sports Report
Four things we learned: Penn State 34, Indiana 27 -- Hoosier Sports Report
Joey Brunk is learning a new system on a familiar floor -- Indiana Daily Student
IU men’s soccer earns the fifth overall seed in NCAA Tournament -- Indiana Daily Student
