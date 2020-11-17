TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 17th

The Hoosier Daily: November 17th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
Brought the Spittoon home. ✔️— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 16, 2020
📻: @LearfieldAudio pic.twitter.com/S8XDvhRdic
👏👏👏 @Ty_Fry3! #IUFB pic.twitter.com/QiABUgVSZX— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 16, 2020
🚨 #MarchMadness Update 🚨— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 16, 2020
The 2021 NCAA Tournament will be held in one geographic area.
👉 https://t.co/0b9eNzVcRS pic.twitter.com/MO6M7M6Ood
NEWS | 1️⃣4️⃣ with #IUMS ties are set to compete in the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs starting this weekend.— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) November 16, 2020
>> https://t.co/9tZHXLWEAN@MLS | #ProIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/7fpmnzSCRd
What it's all about. 👏— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 17, 2020
Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/JbczRBIqJI@Ty_Fry3 | @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/pbQb7bFKLH
Tom Allen has been known to wear his emotions on his sleeve, and this is no different. Here is video of today's quote on being "all in" at each coaching stop, his son, Thomas, and the OSU game. #iufb pic.twitter.com/233MMufBa0— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 16, 2020
IU 2021 TE commit from Bloomington North. If you like blocking, skip to the 1:28 mark for some pancakes. #iufb https://t.co/ImbPvdzYcJ— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 17, 2020
