 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 17th
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-17 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 17th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

Midwest Spotlight: Five top 2022 QB prospects

In-Depth: Assessing Indiana's final 2021 options

Big Ten Blitz: A look around the Big Ten

Commits, recruits continue to pay attention to Indiana's hot start

This is not the same Indiana of old

Ty Fryfogle named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

WATCH: Tom Allen talks Michigan State win & Ohio State

WATCH: Michael Penix, Sheridan talk Michigan State win & Ohio State

Locker Room Talk: No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Tom Allen, underdog IU football aim to 'keep proving everybody wrong.'-- Indy Star

FRYFOGLE EARNS B1G OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Ohio State deserves a weekend off to watch the entire Lord of the Rings extended cut-- Crimson Quarry

The biggest games in IU football history, ranked (Part 1)-- Crimson Quarry

Emotional Allen promises fight from IU against Buckeyes-- The Herald Bulletin

Defensive line continues to carry the load for IU football-- Indiana Daily Student

Holmes Siblings Bring Competitive Nature To Indiana Women’s Basketball-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his bets for the weekend.

----

{{ article.author_name }}