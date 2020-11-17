TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 17th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

🚨 #MarchMadness Update 🚨 The 2021 NCAA Tournament will be held in one geographic area. 👉 https://t.co/0b9eNzVcRS pic.twitter.com/MO6M7M6Ood

NEWS | 1️⃣4️⃣ with #IUMS ties are set to compete in the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs starting this weekend. >> https://t.co/9tZHXLWEAN @MLS | #ProIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/7fpmnzSCRd

Tom Allen has been known to wear his emotions on his sleeve, and this is no different. Here is video of today's quote on being "all in" at each coaching stop, his son, Thomas, and the OSU game. #iufb pic.twitter.com/233MMufBa0

IU 2021 TE commit from Bloomington North. If you like blocking, skip to the 1:28 mark for some pancakes. #iufb https://t.co/ImbPvdzYcJ

Ohio State deserves a weekend off to watch the entire Lord of the Rings extended cut-- Crimson Quarry

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well. Pieno's Picks (@PienosPicks) joins to give his bets for the weekend.