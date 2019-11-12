Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

The transfer portal is where many QBs turn after not winning the job. Not Peyton Ramsey. The starter-turned-backup-turned-starter couldn't walk out on his teammates. @P_Rams12 | @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/XwRSUW6Yqn

Hear from #iufb commit @LukeWiginton on why he plans to sign with @IndianaFootball next month, and why he plans to early enroll starting next spring. #FOX55Sports @IUHoosiers @BishopDwengerHS @The_Saintuary @BDSaintsFB pic.twitter.com/Q4Rc3eOtgZ

New depth chart for #iufb Only big difference is at QB, where Michael Penix has been removed after being ruled out for the season. IU now has only two QBs listed. There are a few walk on options if IU needs a third, or maybe Reese Taylor, but that’s a crisis scenario. pic.twitter.com/w4AA8Hl1aL

'We're not done.' Ranked for first time in 25 years, IU football feels validated, not satisfied -- Indianapolis Star

Tom Allen followed through on his promise. Indiana is ranked. -- The Hoosier Network

Where will IU's guard scoring come from? Exhibit A: 'self-made' Al Durham -- Indianapolis Star

For North Alabama, Playing at Assembly Hall is Something Special -- Hoosier Maven