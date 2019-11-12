The Hoosier Daily: November 12
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana not satisfied with recent top-25 ranking, set controls upward
Media Monday: Tom Allen, staff, players preview Penn State
Radio Show: Archie Miller previews North Alabama, Troy
Watch: Tom Allen, staff, players preview Penn State
Videos
Tweets of the Day
The transfer portal is where many QBs turn after not winning the job.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 11, 2019
Not Peyton Ramsey.
The starter-turned-backup-turned-starter couldn't walk out on his teammates.@P_Rams12 | @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/XwRSUW6Yqn
Hear from #iufb commit @LukeWiginton on why he plans to sign with @IndianaFootball next month, and why he plans to early enroll starting next spring. #FOX55Sports@IUHoosiers @BishopDwengerHS @The_Saintuary @BDSaintsFB pic.twitter.com/Q4Rc3eOtgZ— Justin Prince (@JPrinceFOX55) November 11, 2019
New depth chart for #iufb— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) November 11, 2019
Only big difference is at QB, where Michael Penix has been removed after being ruled out for the season.
IU now has only two QBs listed. There are a few walk on options if IU needs a third, or maybe Reese Taylor, but that’s a crisis scenario. pic.twitter.com/w4AA8Hl1aL
Yogi's version 2.0 - is now open!— Yogi's (@YogisBarGrill) November 11, 2019
new traditions begin today.
...and our story continues.#yogis #bloomington #nostalgia #tradition #wereback #local #indiana #hoosiers
Headlines
'We're not done.' Ranked for first time in 25 years, IU football feels validated, not satisfied -- Indianapolis Star
Tom Allen followed through on his promise. Indiana is ranked. -- The Hoosier Network
Where will IU's guard scoring come from? Exhibit A: 'self-made' Al Durham -- Indianapolis Star
For North Alabama, Playing at Assembly Hall is Something Special -- Hoosier Maven
