TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 10th

{{ timeAgo('2020-11-10 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: November 10th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Big Ten Blitz: A look around the Big Ten

Midwest Spotlight: Are fast starts helping recruiting?

Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

Four-star DB Trevell Mullen has Big Ten frontrunner

Trayce Jackson-Davis named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Indiana checks in at No. 30 in Preseason AP Poll

WATCH: Tom Allen, coordinators talk Michigan win & Michigan State prep

Penix earns two national honors

Early Look: Getting to know Michigan State

Tweets of the Day

Headlines 

Indiana football hungry for an Old Brass Spittoon after hot start-- Indy Star

Trayce Jackson-Davis adds All-Big Ten to his growing list of preseason honors-- Indy Star

PATBERG NAMED TO LIEBERMAN AWARD WATCH LIST-- Hoosier Sports Report

No one celebrates harder than Tom Allen-- Crimson Quarry

Offensive line making strides for IU football after slow start to season-- Indiana Daily Student

Big Ten Power Rankings Week 4: Not Your Normal Big Ten-- The Hoosier Network

Media Monday: Michigan State-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

----

----

