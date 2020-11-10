TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 10th

The Hoosier Daily: November 10th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Big Ten Blitz: A look around the Big Ten
Midwest Spotlight: Are fast starts helping recruiting?
Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared
Four-star DB Trevell Mullen has Big Ten frontrunner
Trayce Jackson-Davis named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team
Indiana checks in at No. 30 in Preseason AP Poll
WATCH: Tom Allen, coordinators talk Michigan win & Michigan State prep
Penix earns two national honors
Tweets of the Day
New week. New goals. pic.twitter.com/zHlKhOjgeo— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 10, 2020
"This day is about the Hoosiers, men. It's about us." pic.twitter.com/qtfLtq6oqq— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 10, 2020
A B1G game. 📺 pic.twitter.com/MnTzhcoski— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 9, 2020
Sophomore @TrayceJackson lands on the Preseason All-@bigten Team.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 9, 2020
More: https://t.co/xeWnI1MQdU pic.twitter.com/Q96MUABPp6
Hit ‘em with the flex. 💪 pic.twitter.com/8OQDN3PMRv— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 9, 2020
3-peat for @TrayceJackson. pic.twitter.com/x3a3mDlVdB— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 9, 2020
Top 10 Leaderboard from the Hoosier Series 👀 👊 #IUBase @IndianaBase pic.twitter.com/mUaMjrsZ7x— Denton Sagerman (@denton_sagerman) November 9, 2020
Headlines
Indiana football hungry for an Old Brass Spittoon after hot start-- Indy Star
Trayce Jackson-Davis adds All-Big Ten to his growing list of preseason honors-- Indy Star
PATBERG NAMED TO LIEBERMAN AWARD WATCH LIST-- Hoosier Sports Report
No one celebrates harder than Tom Allen-- Crimson Quarry
Offensive line making strides for IU football after slow start to season-- Indiana Daily Student
Big Ten Power Rankings Week 4: Not Your Normal Big Ten-- The Hoosier Network
Media Monday: Michigan State-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
