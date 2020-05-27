The Hoosier Daily: May 27th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana in top-6 for 2021 S Daymon David
In-Depth: How Indiana will benefit from dual point guard system
Grant Richardson makes third-team All-American
Rick Bozich Talks Indiana Basketball, Return to Sports, Remembers Lee Kelly
Today's Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary Guests:
NCAA College Basketball reporter from The Athletic, Dustin Dopirak
Tweets of the Day
Congratulations to #IUBase's Grant Richardson on being named Third-Team All-America!— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) May 26, 2020
📝 https://t.co/9AM2gFuSxj pic.twitter.com/MIKdEcDnoB
On the newest edition of the #IUFB Roundtable, @BShelbyIU and the cornerbacks are joined by former IU lock-down specialists @RashardFant and @mhunter17.#ProIU pic.twitter.com/9vl5VU04oB— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 26, 2020
Northwestern has officially announced the addition of former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey and ex-Kent State punter Derek Adams.— Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) May 26, 2020
Both immediately eligible in 2020. Both have one year of eligibility left.
Blessed to say I’ve received an offer from Indiana University! Thank you @OLCoachHiller @IUCoachSheridan for the opportunity!! #LEO pic.twitter.com/vqOOWw3zWN— Marcus Mbow (@MarcusMbow) May 26, 2020
Khristian Lander comes in at No. 17 while Trayce Jackson-Davis is No. 29. #iubb https://t.co/H6GVgQvjK4— phil (@PhillipHoosier) May 26, 2020
Headlines
Breaking down the Hoosiers: Backcourt-- The Herald Bulletin
How Indiana signee Khristian Lander is reclassifying in these trying times-- The Athletic Indiana
IU baseball's Grant Richardson tagged as Third Team All-American-- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Let Pat Tillman rest in peace on Memorial Day-- Indiana Daily Student
No Blinking – IU’s Early Enrollees Benefit Despite Shortened Spring-- IU Athletics
IUTF Earns 12 USTFCCCA All-America Accolades For Indoor Season-- IU Athletics
