{{ timeAgo('2020-05-02 08:47:47 -0500') }}

The Hoosier Daily: May 2

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana RB commit David Holloman elaborates on his decision

A.J. Moye discusses relationship with newly offered Skyy Clark

Kyle Hornsby discusses his favorite moment at IU and duties during COVID-19

Indiana Football 2020 Scholarship Chart

Tracking Big Ten players on the move before 2020-21

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Coronavirus in Indiana: 5-stage plan to have state 'back on track' by July 4, Holcomb says -- Indianapolis Star

Holcomb announces 5-step plan to reopen Indiana, stage 2 to start Monday -- Indiana Daily Student

NCAA document outlines “core principles” for sports to resume -- Inside The Hsll

Indiana is targeting shooters in the class of 2021. Will a scholarship offer arrive for Louis Lesmond? -- Inside The Hall

Breaking Down The Hoosier: Safeties -- The Herald Bulletin

The best and worst IU football uniforms of the decade -- Crimson Quarry

