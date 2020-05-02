Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Talked to AJ Moye last night about his connection to 2022 PG Skyy Clark, the latest to receive an Indiana offer. Has known the Clark family for quite some time. Called Skyy the 'best ball handler in the country'. #iubb

Ohio State offers Fort Wayne 2022 four-star OT D.J. Moore. Indiana has been gunning hard for him, the teammate of 2020 signee Randy Holtz. Buckeyes also offered in-state 2022 OT Joey Tanona. Another OL Indiana has been recruiting. #iufb https://t.co/6TbGnF3GOu

Coronavirus in Indiana: 5-stage plan to have state 'back on track' by July 4, Holcomb says -- Indianapolis Star

Holcomb announces 5-step plan to reopen Indiana, stage 2 to start Monday -- Indiana Daily Student

NCAA document outlines “core principles” for sports to resume -- Inside The Hsll

Indiana is targeting shooters in the class of 2021. Will a scholarship offer arrive for Louis Lesmond? -- Inside The Hall

Breaking Down The Hoosier: Safeties -- The Herald Bulletin

The best and worst IU football uniforms of the decade -- Crimson Quarry