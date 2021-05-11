 The Hoosier Daily: May 11th
The Hoosier Daily: May 11th

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@trevorgersh

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Seen on TheHoosier

Standouts from across Midwest impress at Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis

Recruiting Notebook: Several in-state recruits talk offers from Indiana

Xavier Johnson comes to Indiana looking to make immediate impact

IU sweeps Rutgers, splits series with Nebraska

Dallas CB Kyron Chambers talks offer from Hoosiers, upcoming visit

IU blanks Seton Hall 2-0 and advances to College Cup

Tweets of the Day

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib21lIPCdmLTwnZi48J2YpvCdmKbwnZi1IEhhbGwuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90eHZ4amtST0FQIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdHh2 eGprUk9BUDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJbmRpYW5hIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJ bmRpYW5hTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0luZGlh bmFNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzEzOTE4MTY1MDM2MjA2ODE3Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDEwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GVCB8IEJBQ0sgVE8gVEhFIENPTExFR0UgQ1VQLiDwn46JIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pTzdnc2VucjFwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v aU83Z3NlbnIxcDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJbmRpYW5hIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBT b2NjZXIgKEBJbmRpYW5hTVNPQykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9JbmRpYW5hTVNPQy9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MTkwNTczNjk4OTQ3ODkxND9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ejIE1BTiwgTEVUJiMzOTtTIEdPISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vTnE3TVlySzlpVCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05xN01Zcks5aVQ8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW5kaWFuYSBNZW4mIzM5O3MgU29jY2VyIChASW5k aWFuYU1TT0MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW5kaWFu YU1TT0Mvc3RhdHVzLzEzOTE5NDAyMDQwODExMjc0MjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDExLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCA0IGJvdW5kISEg8J+RgPCfmqggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1NocGZteEFIYWMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TaHBmbXhBSGFj PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ5YW4gV2l0dGVuYnJpbmsgKEByeWFud2l0dDIz KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3J5YW53aXR0MjMvc3Rh dHVzLzEzOTE5MjkyMzU3NTgwNTk1Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ TWF5IDExLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Headlines

DiPrimio Notebook: IU Set To Bring the Defensive ‘Juice’ -- IU Athletics

No. 2 Indiana Beats No. 6 Seton Hall 2-0 in NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals -- IU Athletics

No. 21 Indiana to Host Illinois on May 18 in Bloomington -- IU Athletics

IU fans look back on the year of the cutout -- IndyStar

IU wins elite eight matchup in dreary weather -- IndyStar

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube

----

