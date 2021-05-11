The Hoosier Daily: May 11th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Standouts from across Midwest impress at Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis
Recruiting Notebook: Several in-state recruits talk offers from Indiana
Xavier Johnson comes to Indiana looking to make immediate impact
IU sweeps Rutgers, splits series with Nebraska
Dallas CB Kyron Chambers talks offer from Hoosiers, upcoming visit
Tweets of the Day
Headlines
DiPrimio Notebook: IU Set To Bring the Defensive ‘Juice’ -- IU Athletics
No. 2 Indiana Beats No. 6 Seton Hall 2-0 in NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals -- IU Athletics
No. 21 Indiana to Host Illinois on May 18 in Bloomington -- IU Athletics
IU fans look back on the year of the cutout -- IndyStar
IU wins elite eight matchup in dreary weather -- IndyStar
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
