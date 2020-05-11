The Hoosier Daily: May 11
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
JUCO offensive lineman Chris Bradberry commits to Indiana
Major 2021 DB MJ Daniels in talks with Indiana
Tweets of the Day
JUCO transfer OL Chris Bradberry has committed to Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/zQkCFAaOET— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) May 10, 2020
Have confirmed that the parents of #iufb WR Cam Wilson were killed under tragic circumstances over the weekend. Police are investigating. https://t.co/xvgV2kzWPU— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) May 10, 2020
Florida 2021 safety Aubrey Burks includes Indiana in his top-seven. #iufb https://t.co/VyHXKNVOqp— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) May 10, 2020
The No. 19 RB in the 2021 class, according to Rivals, has committed to Toledo. Was a target of Indiana’s before spots began to fill. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) May 10, 2020
Huge get for Toledo. https://t.co/SwBWSOZ51s
Headlines
Police investigating deaths involving parents of IU football player -- The Herald Bulletin
HOOSIERS ADD JUCO LINEMAN BRADBERRY -- Hoosier Sports Report
