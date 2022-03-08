 The Hoosier Daily: March 8th
The Hoosier Daily: March 8th

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@trevorgersh

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


(IU Athletics)
(IU Athletics)

Seen on The Hoosier

Trey Galloway's status for Big Ten Tournament remains unclear

Mike Woodson Radio Show notes

Player Q&A: Connor Bazelak discusses transfer to Indiana, offensive scheme

4-star forward Coen Carr details Indiana visit, IU's pitch and campus feel

Indiana falls in Big Ten Tournament Championship to Iowa

In or Out: Where are Indiana, BYU and Virginia Tech on the bubble?

Indiana Sports Beat 3/7/2022

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Hoosiers Fall at No. 25 Auburn - IU Athletics

Indiana, Memphis Tied for Seventh at Colleton River Collegiate - IU Athletics

Hoosiers Kick Off Zones with Six NCAA Bids - IU Athletics

Baseball Gameday: host Cincinnati/Purdue Fort Wayne - IU Athletics

Quarterback Battle – Fierce Competition Excites Allen -- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day. Here is the regular weekly line-up.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) USBWA Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports and Bob Kravitz of the Athletic teams with HOF writer Rick Bozich from WDRB.com.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) and voice of the Pacers Chris Denari .

FRIDAY: Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB, Zach Osterman from the Indy Star

You can now watch the show on YouTube

----

{{ article.author_name }}