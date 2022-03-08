The Hoosier Daily: March 8th
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Trey Galloway's status for Big Ten Tournament remains unclear
Player Q&A: Connor Bazelak discusses transfer to Indiana, offensive scheme
4-star forward Coen Carr details Indiana visit, IU's pitch and campus feel
Indiana falls in Big Ten Tournament Championship to Iowa
In or Out: Where are Indiana, BYU and Virginia Tech on the bubble?
Tweets of the Day
Headlines
Hoosiers Fall at No. 25 Auburn - IU Athletics
Indiana, Memphis Tied for Seventh at Colleton River Collegiate - IU Athletics
Hoosiers Kick Off Zones with Six NCAA Bids - IU Athletics
Baseball Gameday: host Cincinnati/Purdue Fort Wayne - IU Athletics
Quarterback Battle – Fierce Competition Excites Allen -- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day. Here is the regular weekly line-up.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) USBWA Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports and Bob Kravitz of the Athletic teams with HOF writer Rick Bozich from WDRB.com.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) and voice of the Pacers Chris Denari .
FRIDAY: Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB, Zach Osterman from the Indy Star
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.