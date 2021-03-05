TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 5th

The Hoosier Daily: March 5th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Big Ten Tournament to allow limited fan attendance
2023 Florida athlete Gerral Blue reacts to Indiana offer
Florida quarterback talks Indiana offer
Indiana offensive efficiency numbers going in downward spiral
WATCH: DJ Matthews, Zach Carpenter, Ryder Anderson talk adjustments to IU
Tweets of the Day
Advantage 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙣#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/qyEMh4pNT4— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 4, 2021
Congrats, Coach! 👏— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) March 4, 2021
📝: https://t.co/kTRGwxw66M#IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/HSYpYJsiAa
Only 2 QBs have earned a 90+ grade vs Ohio State since 2014:— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 4, 2021
'17 Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma: 90.4
'20 Michael Penix, Indiana: 90.6 pic.twitter.com/cLHnPFgW72
Our home for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/Wcn6XZKRF7— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 5, 2021
100 Fly A FINAL | The freshman gets it done! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/ia2VjBZHgU— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 4, 2021
#iubase in Spring Training today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) March 4, 2021
⚾️ @DoctorChill6 (@Mariners): 1-for-2, RBI
⚾️ @kschwarb12 (#Nationals): 0-for-0, 2 BBs
Headlines
IU basketball may be missing two starters against Purdue-- Indy Star
How IU's Grant Richardson went from redshirt candidate to All-American, MLB draft prospect-- Indy Star
TRIO OF TRANSFERS HOPE TO HELP IU FOOTBALL PUSH FORWARD-- Hoosier Sports Report
2021 Indiana Baseball Preview: Starting pitching-- Crimson Quarry
IU wrestling to compete at Big Ten Championships this weekend-- Indiana Daily Student
Frankel Medals Twice on Thursday Night-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
